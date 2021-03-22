Paul Barrett Insurance Services your go to Medicare Agency
The Modern Medicare Agency here to simplify the Medicare maze
Medicare has many options and choices because there is no one best plan for all"”HUNTINGTON STATION, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Barrett has spent the past 14 years learning the ins and outs of the healthcare system, and with his family owned and operated Medicare agency he seeks to give people the knowledge they need to find the best Medicare insurance plan to meet their needs.
— Paul Barrett
“The purpose of Paul’s focus on Medicare is to give people clarity in A industry that really doesn’t have very much, the information out there is usually mostly sales jargon usually mostly sales pitches,” Barrett said.
Barrett founded the business in February of 2012, and before that was the Sales Agent one of the largest Medicare-focused agencies in the country. He guides clients to the best insurance options by speaking with them about their needs and lifestyle.
“What I do is I try to find people that need help — get to know them, what their situation is, what they do as far as habits, doctors, medications, travel habits, all that kind of stuff and then look at all the options out there,” Barrett said. “There’s no perfect one. I wish there was; it would make everyone’s life easy. But then I kind of help them filter it down to what’s going to be the right fit for them for that year, and it’s really a one year at a time equation.”
But Barrett said much of his value comes after clients have purchased their insurance plan, in explaining benefits, finding in-service doctors and hospitals and explaining medical bills and handling all manners of customer service.
“My value comes after the policy is written more and more. So once someone’s enrolled onto a plan, fixing problems and of course conducting annual policy reviews,” Barrett said. "Medicare has many options and choices because there is no one best plan for all" That is why it is important to do your research and choose plans based on your needs not the recommendations from others on Medicare.
Paul Barrett Insurance Services doesn’t just serve Medicare patients, and Barrett said they do all types of life insurance, annuities, critical illness, accident, disability, dental and more.
Paul Barrett and his team of agents aim to make Medicare simple one client at time, his office provides year round customer service and prides themselves in resolving client issues and provides a stress free Medicare experience.
With the new Covid-19 world we live in Paul and his team are experts and conduct Medicare consultations over the phone or via Zoom presentations, you can also find Paul and his team online conducting FREE monthly webinars on the ABC’s of Medicare. It doesn’t matter if you are just turning 65 or if you have been on Medicare.
for years, if you have questions or need help with Medicare Paul Barrett Insurance Services is your go to Medicare Agency. Contact us at 631-358-5793 or toll free 800-219-0453 check us out online at www.paulbinsurance.com
Paul Barrett
Paul Barrett Insurance Services
6318055573 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn