Professional Writer James Braxton Peterson Launches New Website
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia-based writer, editor, and consultant James Braxton Peterson is pleased to announce the launch of his new website. The website showcases his career and features the news articles and blog posts through which he has offered valuable insights.
The About page provides some background on Peterson’s education. The professional writer earned degrees from both Duke University and the University of Pennsylvania, the latter of which he graduated from with a Ph.D. in English. He also obtained an MA in English from North Carolina State University. The academic research for his Ph.D. work focused on African American literature and black popular culture.
The next section chronicles Dr. Peterson’s rise to success, detailing his time spent training a variety of professionals on diversity, equity, and inclusion. The About section also highlights his work as a contributor to many publications such as Fortune.com, The Guardian, The Grio and The Huffington Post. More recently, James Braxton Peterson worked as a columnist for The Philadelphia Citizen, where he wrote a series of articles on the racial disparities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The series was called “The Color of Coronavirus.”
Peterson also has a blog where he is featured discussing a variety of topics including the best time for editing and other essential writing tips to persuade an audience.
The News page of James Braxton’s Peterson’s professional website features the published articles that Peterson has written himself or that have been written about him. For example, all of Peterson’s “The Color of Coronavirus” articles written for The Philadelphia Citizen are included on this page.
About James Braxton Peterson
James Braxton Peterson is a professional writer, editor, and consultant from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Peterson graduated from Duke University, before going on to earn a Masters of Art in English from North Carolina State University and a Ph.D. in English from the University of Pennsylvania, where his academic research was focused on African American literature and black popular culture. Since then, Dr. Peterson has worked in a variety of roles, ranging from a consultant to a media contributor, writing news articles and speaking about politics, race relations, and more.
