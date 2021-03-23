ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nothing makes CGI Communications CEO Bob Bartosiewicz happier than seeing a local business doing well. One of the hardest things for him to see during the pandemic lockdown was seeing business owners close their doors. Times are more difficult than ever right now, and Bartosiewicz knew he needed to do something to help.

When it comes to a community's recovery, Bartosiewicz is a firm believer that businesses should be working together to bounce back. This pandemic hurt a lot of companies, and now they must come together in order to heal. That is why CGI Communications has decided to offer local businesses a free spot in their community business guide.

What Is The Community Business Guide?

One thing that all businesses need in order to thrive is exposure. However, when companies are just starting out, exposure isn't the easiest thing to come by. This puts a lot of business owners in a hard place because they have a useful service or product, but the people who want it don't know they exist yet.

CGI Communications CEO Bob Bartosiewicz had the idea to create a community business guide as a way to provide local businesses with a listing to make it easier for potential customers to find them. While most companies would charge premium rates for this type of service, CGI Communications is allowing businesses to take advantage of this offer at no cost.

Too many businesses are struggling just to keep their doors open right now. CGI Communications CEO Bob Bartosiewicz believes that this offer could give many businesses the online boost in exposure they need to keep operating. His team is working around the clock to make sure these small businesses get extra exposure.

How CGI Communications Is Helping Businesses Survive COVID-19

Community is key for helping businesses survive, and CGI Communications plans to use their services to bring communities together. One way they do this is with their eLocalLink service, where they produce videos for municipalities and their business sponsors.

This is a great opportunity for local businesses to attract more potential customers to their website and social media pages. Many companies have seen a great increase in traffic to their website after the video was released. CGI Communications CEO Bob Bartosiewicz and his team are experts at creating quality content that attracts the right people.

The best part about it is that the team at CGI Communications treats their customers like family. They walk their clients through every step of the process and always make sure the business is presented in a way that accurately represents the brand and its core values. Every brand has a message to deliver, and CGI Communications will make sure it gets heard.

Why Do Companies Trust CGI Communications?

Many small businesses struggle to make a presence online. Their number one focus is their service, so often they aren't sure of the right approach to take to drive real customers to their site. CGI Communications CEO Bob Bartosiewicz is an expert at using SEO the correct way, and it's made a huge change for many businesses.

On top of SEO, CGI Communications is the leading company to turn to for building a solid online reputation. A company's online presence can make or break a brand, which is why the right tactics need to be used. CGI Communications wants to help all their clients set things off on the right foot.

Managing a website isn't every business owner's strong skill, but luckily the trained experts at CGI Communications are dedicated to making sure their customers understand every step of the process. Their goal is to help all local businesses stay on top throughout the pandemic.