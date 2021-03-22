Global Digital Health Market Size Will Grow to USD 220.94 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Digital Health Market in 2019 was approximately USD 84.08 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 220.94 Billion by 2026. Top market manufacturers are AT&T, Vocera Communications, AirStrip Technologies, Apple, Inc., CISCO Systems, Inc., Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Google and others.

Digital health is a large and growing field that is based on a simple concept: using technology to help people better their health and wellbeing. Wearable devices to ingestible sensors, mobile health applications to artificial intelligence, and automated care to electronic records are all examples. Actually, it's about bringing digital transformation, across disruptive technology and cultural change, to the healthcare sector. Digital health resources can also aid in the detection of new illnesses or the deterioration of existing ones. By encouraging physicians to intervene earlier in the course of a disease, digital health resources can be able to shorten the duration of the illness or relieve symptoms before they become serious. Not only could digital health boost people's quality of life, but it could also lower the average cost of healthcare over a human lifetime, saving money for both providers and patients.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Top Market Players

Major players in the market are AT&T, Vocera Communications, AirStrip Technologies, Apple, Inc., CISCO Systems, Inc., Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Google, Inc., Vodafone Group, IBM Corporation, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., among others.

Some are more list of players included in this report are, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Apple Inc., Telefónica S.A., Mckesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, QSI Management LLC, AT&T, Vodafone Group, AirStrip Technologies, Google Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., HiMS Orange Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Softserve MQure Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Vocera Communications, IBM Corporation, CISCO Systems Inc., BioTelemetry Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The Rising Adoption of mHealth Apps in the Healthcare Industry

The healthcare mobile app industry has evolved into a remarkable biological system; a market that is not only strong but also has enormous potential. The implementation of mobile solutions in the health industry allows for the creation of mHealth applications for a wide range of experts and patients.

Experts, as well as medical practitioners, are focusing on improved results as the healthcare sector and technology advance. In recent years, mhealth apps innovations have been more aligned with the introduction of technological advances, new implementation plans, and new work methods that are transforming human services.

The advantages of mHealth apps are well established, as patients and doctors would be able to communicate more effectively. Users will be able to monitor anything from the state of health to medical schedules using these applications. Patients can get immediate remedies for minor to major health problems by using these applications. Furthermore, they can use the in-app messaging features to communicate directly with any health expert.

The rising growth of smartphone users around the world will be crucial in propelling the market forward. Market growth will be aided by rapidly expanding healthcare IT infrastructure in both developed and developing countries. Furthermore, as people become more conscious of the value of fitness and wellbeing, product acceptance will rise, propelling the market forward. The demand for remote monitoring solutions will increase as the volume of patients with chronic conditions rises. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing hospitals to triage patients, remote monitoring systems will become more widely used to protect the health of patients with chronic diseases. Besides that, patients with chronic illnesses and the elderly are more vulnerable to infection by the coronavirus. As a result, caregivers would choose remote monitoring of these patients to prevent disclosure and improve patient quality of life, leading to the growth of the digital health industry. Due to these circumstances, the industry will see substantial demand in the future. However, concerns about the abuse of patient data, as well as high capital expenditure and maintenance expenses, may restrict the market growth in the short term. If businesses work to address these issues and bring the cost of digital health solutions down, product adoption rates will rise. These factors would contribute to the market's expansion.

Global Digital Health Market: Segmentation

Based on the components, the global digital health market is segregated into software, hardware, and services. In 2020, the services group had the highest revenue share. Companies are concentrating on providing post-installation services such as staffing, training, clinical, optimization, and other services, as growth for software platforms and the exponential rise of software up-gradation for the implementation of an assortment of healthcare applications, are accelerating the segment.

The global digital health market is divided into four categories based on technology: mhealth, digital health systems, telehealthcare, and healthcare analytics. In 2020, the mhealth technology segment will have the highest market share of all. The segment is being driven by growing mobile and internet access adoption, the availability of many mhealth applications, and the growing doctor and patient adoption of these technologies. The segment's growth is being fuelled by rapid technological advances and the introduction of new products.

North America Region Dominates the Global Digital Health Market

In 2020, North America had the highest market share of more than 36%, and it is projected to rise at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Growing healthcare costs advances in coverage networks increased mobile penetration, and rising demands for telehealthcare solutions are all driving market growth in the area. The Covid-19 pandemic prompted a substantial rise in the adoption and use of telehealth in the United States. Patient use of telehealth services has risen significantly in the United States to replace canceled healthcare visits.

Over the projected timeframe, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest regional market. The regional market is growing attributed to increasing smartphone penetration, rising acceptance of smart wearable devices, and an increase in demand for EMRs and EHRs. Furthermore, countries such as Malaysia and Japan have already developed a national warehouse that allows public hospitals to exchange data. Furthermore, market growth is expected to be fueled by increased competition for remote patient monitoring and associated services as a result of increased government spending on healthcare.

Browse the full“Digital Health Market By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Technology (mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Tele Healthcare, and Healthcare Analytics): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-health-market

The global digital health market is segmented as follows:

By Components:

Software

Hardware

Services

By Technology:

mHealth

Digital Health Systems

Tele Healthcare

Healthcare Analytics

