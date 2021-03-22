Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sonoro Gold Corp. Announces High Grade Intercepts at Buena Suerte and Japoneses; Zones Close to Merging

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from its continuing drill program at the Company’s Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. The new results reflect 20 RC drill holes, totaling 1,792 meters, from Buena Suerte and the adjacent Japoneses gold mineralized zones and highlight the following:

  • Spacing between the Buena Suerte and Japoneses zones has been reduced to approximately 100 meters in the northern extensions indicating the zones may merge with further infill drilling.
  • Drill holes SCR-201, SCR-203, SCR-205 and SCR-207 at the 200-meter, high-grade north extension of Buena Suerte all cut high-grade intercepts.
  • Drilling at the southwest extension of Buena Suerte identifies a 100-meter-long high-grade splay vein zone and widens the Buena Suerte zone toward the west.
  • High-grade zone identified at the northwest extension of Japoneses, approximately 150 meters east of the 200-meter-long high-grade zone at Buena Suerte.

The map below shows the location of the 20 RC drill holes as well as the proximity between the Buena Suerte and Japoneses gold mineralized zones.

https://sonorogold.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Plan-Map.png

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f38b71be-8108-4a96-90f3-15566c1bde8e

The image below illustrates a 1-kilometer cross section of the concession’s Central Zone.

https://sonorogold.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Central-Zone-Cross-Section.png

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bd440a8-718b-43ec-9739-fc9df4a9948e

Additional Longitudinal and Cross Sections can be found on the Cerro Caliche project page of the Company’s website.

Buena Suerte Gold Mineralization Zone
On the southwest flank of the recently extended Buena Suerte zone, a new 100-meter-long high-grade vein, or splay, was identified with drill hole SCR-219 which intercepted 1.5 meters averaging 6.475 g/t Au within a larger interval of 16.76 meters averaging 1.427 g/t Au. Drill hole SCR-158, located 100 meters northwest of SCR-219, earlier reported a 6.10-meter intercept averaging 0.7 g/t Au, including 3.05 meters averaging 1.34 g/t Au. The northwest trending splay is located midway between the Buena Suerte vein and the El Quince vein 200 meters further west.

On the eastern flank of the Buena Suerte zone, drill hole SCR-201 intercepted 9.14 meters averaging 0.74 g/t Au. Within the zone’s main vein, drill hole SCR-209 intercepted 4.57 meters averaging 0.77 g/t Au and, 70 meters to the southeast, drill hole SRC-211 intercepted 3.05 meters averaging 4.766 g/t Au.

Highlights from Buena Suerte are as follows:

  • SCR-201 intercepted   9.14 m averaging 0.74 g/t Au; including 1.52 m averaging 2.096 g/t Au
  • SCR-203 intercepted   6.09 m averaging 0.712 g/t Au; including 1.53 m averaging 2.04 g/t Au
  • SCR-205 intercepted   9.14 m averaging 0.593 g/t Au; including 1.53 m averaging 1.528 g/t Au
  • SCR-207 intercepted   3.05 m averaging 0.621 g/t Au; and 1.52 m averaging 1.292 g/t Au
  • SCR-209 intercepted   4.57 m averaging 0.770 g/t Au; including 1.53 m averaging 1.786 g/t Au
  • SCR-211 intercepted   3.05 m averaging 4.766 g/t Au
  • SCR-219 intercepted 16.76 m averaging 1.427 g/t Au; including 1.52 m averaging 6.475 g/t Au

The image below illustrates a 900-meter longitudinal section of drill holes at Buena Suerte.

https://sonorogold.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Buena-Suerte-Cross-Section.png

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfad7e6e-b60b-46ab-bb4b-52cdb2c688cf

Japoneses Gold Mineralization Zone
On the western flank of the Japoneses gold mineralized zone, directly adjacent to the eastern flank of the Buena Suerte gold mineralized zone, the distance between the two zones was reduced to approximately 100 meters with drill hole SCR-218 intercepting 22.86 meters averaging 0.505 g/t Au and drill hole SCR-220 intercepting 22.86 meters averaging 0.505 g/t Au. Future drilling within this area will continue to investigate surface exposures which include epithermal quartz veins in the highly silicified outcropping rock consisting of quartzite and rhyolitic intrusive.

Drilling results from the west-central flank of the Japoneses zone outline additional mineralized material with drill hole SCR-204 which intercepted 10.67 meters averaging 1.355 g/t Au, including 1.53 meters averaging 6.329 g/t Au. In the southern portion of Japoneses, infill drilling cut multiple veins, demonstrating an extensive shallow oxide gold mineralization with drill hole SCR-214 intercepting 18.29 meters averaging 0.577 g/t Au and drill hole SCR-215 intercepting 12.2 meters averaging 0.517 g/t Au.

Highlights from Japoneses are as follows:

  • SCR-204 intercepted 10.67 m averaging 1.355 g/t Au; including 1.53 m averaging 6.329 g/t Au
  • SCR-214 intercepted 18.29 m averaging 0.577 g/t Au; including 1.52 m averaging 1.972 g/t Au
  • SCR-215 intercepted 12.20 m averaging 0.517 g/t Au
  • SCR-218 intercepted 22.86 m averaging 0.505 g/t Au; including 1.52 m averaging 1.952 g/t Au
  • SCR-220 intercepted 22.86 m averaging 0.534 g/t Au; including 1.53 averaging 1.843 g/t Au

Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO of Sonoro, stated, “With over 44,500 meters of drilling completed on Cerro Caliche to date, we are pleased to open the data room to geological and mining consultants, Micon International, for preparation of an updated NI 43-101 resource report. Additional assays for drilling to the end of March will be provided to Micon by mid-April for inclusion in the resource report, which is anticipated to be completed in mid-2021.”

John Darch, Chairman of Sonoro, added that, “The results continue to build a case for a substantial increase in our upcoming NI 43-101 resource update, as both zones look increasingly likely to coalesce into a single body of shallow, oxide gold mineralization which may justify a single larger pit. At the same time, the discovery of a high-grade gold vein near the Buena Suerte’s southwestern extent not only adds to the project’s resource potential, but it also illustrates the project’s potential for high-grade gold veins.”  

Assay Results from Buena Suerte and Japoneses Gold Mineralized Zones

Cerro Caliche Project, Holes Composites with Cut-off 0.15 g/t Au
Hole
 Target
  

 From To Interval Au Ag AuEq
Meters g/t g/t g/t
SCR-201
 BUENA SUERTE
   71.63 80.77 9.14 0.740 32.8 1.208
includes 74.68 76.20 1.52 2.096 37.4 2.630
and 92.96 96.01 3.05 0.201 4.4 0.263
SCR-202 JAPONESES   19.81 41.15 21.34 0.241 1.2 0.258
SCR-203
 BUENA SUERTE
   82.30 88.39 6.09 0.712 6.2 0.801
includes 85.34 86.87 1.53 2.040 4.6 2.106
and 94.49 97.54 3.05 0.328 1.6 0.352
and 109.73 112.78 3.05 0.184 3.1 0.228
SCR-204
 JAPONESES
   4.57 7.62 3.05 0.169 0.2 0.171
and 10.67 21.34 10.67 1.355 0.7 1.364
includes 12.19 13.72 1.53 6.329 2.6 6.366
SCR-205
 BUENA SUERTE
   74.68 83.82 9.14 0.593 2.5 0.629
includes 80.77 82.30 1.53 1.528 7.8 1.639
SCR-206 JAPONESES   21.34 30.48 9.14 0.423 1.0 0.438
SCR-207
 BUENA SUERTE
   12.19 15.24 3.05 0.343 4.3 0.404
and  57.91 60.96 3.05 0.621 0.5 0.627
and  64.01 71.63 7.62 0.292 1.7 0.317
and  77.72 79.25 1.53 0.301 58.8 1.141
and  96.01 99.06 3.05 0.169 0.5 0.175
and 100.58 103.63 3.05 0.307 0.3 0.311
and 120.40 121.92 1.52 1.292 3.5 1.342
SCR-208
 JAPONESES
   3.05 6.10 3.05 0.205 0.7 0.215
and 10.67 13.72 3.05 0.455 7.2 0.558
and 22.86 41.15 18.29 0.214 0.5 0.222
SCR-209
 BUENA SUERTE
   57.91 62.48 4.57 0.770 3.9 0.825
includes 57.91 59.44 1.53 1.786 8.3 1.905
and 70.10 74.68 4.58 0.317 6.2 0.405
and 79.25 82.30 3.05 0.214 0.9 0.227
SCR-210
 JAPONESES
   1.52 24.38 22.86 0.315 0.8 0.326
and 27.43 30.48 3.05 0.366 0.5 0.374
and 33.53 36.58 3.05 0.223 0.6 0.232
and 39.62 44.20 4.58 0.197 2.0 0.226
SCR-211
 BUENA SUERTE

   42.67 45.72 3.05 4.766 1.8 4.791
and 65.53 68.58 3.05 0.338 10.1 0.482
and 71.63 74.68 3.05 0.230 6.4 0.322
and 85.34 91.44 6.10 0.380 6.3 0.470
and 100.58 103.63 3.05 0.393 2.1 0.423
Cerro Caliche Project, Holes Composites with Cut-off 0.15 g/t Au
Hole
 Target
   From To Interval Au Ag AuEq
Meters g/t g/t g/t
SCR-212
 JAPONESES
     4.57 9.14 4.57 0.200 2.1 0.230
and 24.38 33.53 9.15 0.231 0.8 0.243
SCR-213
 BUENA SUERTE
 and 12.19 15.24 3.05 0.286 0.9 0.299
and 18.29 28.96 10.67 0.212 0.6 0.220
and 36.58 39.62  3.04 0.259 1.0 0.272
and 60.96 64.01  3.05 0.370 0.4 0.376
SCR-214
 JAPONESES
    3.05 21.34 18.29 0.577 11.5 0.741
includes  4.57 6.10 1.53 1.546 36.7 2.070
includes 10.67 12.19 1.52 1.972 39 2.529
and 24.38 27.43 3.05 0.236 1.6 0.260
and 39.62 45.72 6.1 0.281 1.0 0.295
SCR-215
 JAPONESES
    1.52 13.72 12.2 0.517 0.8 0.529
and 24.38 28.96 4.58 0.251 3.7 0.303
SCR-216
 JAPONESES
    0.00 4.57 4.57 0.530 2.9 0.572
and 19.81 22.86 3.05 0.191 1.0 0.206
and 35.05 38.10 3.05 0.443 2.7 0.482
and 82.30 86.87 4.57 0.277 0.7 0.287
SCR-217
 BUENA SUERTE
   10.67 15.24 4.57 0.162 4.2 0.222
and 70.10 73.15 3.05 0.177 1.8 0.202
SCR-218
 JAPONESES
    0.00  4.57 4.57 0.381 1.8 0.407
and 7.62 30.48 22.86 0.505 5.2 0.578
includes 7.62  9.14 1.52 1.952 1.5 1.973
SCR-219
 BUENA SUERTE
   64.01 80.77 16.76 1.427 6.6 1.522
includes 67.06 68.58 1.52 6.475 20.6 6.769
includes 73.15 79.25 6.1 1.867 10.4 2.016
SCR-220
 JAPONESES
   12.19 15.24 3.05 0.212 1.0 0.227
and 35.05 57.91 22.86 0.534 1.8 0.560
includes 50.29 51.82 1.53 1.843 8.4 1.963

All reported intervals in this news release are from 45-degree inclined drill holes cutting an assumed 70 to 80 degree dipping vein zone toward the drill hole. Therefore, the intercept is considered to be approximately 30 degrees or less from having a perpendicular intersection. True widths of the reported drill widths are anticipated to be about 80 percent or more of intercept widths reported.

Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included are provided in the table below.

Drill Collar Locations (NAD 1927 UTM Zone 12N)
Drill Hole Zone Easting Northing Elevation Depth (m) Dip Azimuth
SCR-201 Buena Suerte 536491 3365202 1366 121.92 -45 232
SCR-202 Japoneses 536693 3365085 1349 64.01 -45 233
SCR-203 Buena Suerte 536519 3365186 1353 131.06 -45 233
SCR-204 Japoneses 536722 3365065 1367 71.63 -45 235
SCR-205 Buena Suerte 536530 3365149 1340 121.92 -45 232
SCR-206 Japoneses 536740 3365030 1376 73.15 -45 239
SCR-207 Buena Suerte 536463 3365259 1350 121.92 -45 234
SCR-208 Japoneses 536812 3364959 1372 51.82 -45 235
SCR-209 Buena Suerte 536590 3364932 1337 100.58 -45 234
Drill Collar Locations (NAD 1927 UTM Zone 12N)
Drill Hole Zone Easting Northing Elevation Depth (m) Dip Azimuth
SCR-210 Japoneses 536850 3364985 1362 76.20 -45 238
SCR-211 Buena Suerte 536632 3364868 1311 131.06 -45 236
SCR-212 Japoneses 536862 3364947 1360 54.86 -45 238
SCR-213 Buena Suerte 536604 3364754 1299 100.58 -45 237
SCR-214 Japoneses 536878 3364964 1347 68.58 -45 238
SCR-215 Japoneses 536864 3364904 1346 42.67 -45 235
SCR-216 Japoneses 536973 3364926 1302 94.49 -45 242
SCR-217 El Quínce 536466 3364918 1375 100.58 -45 236
SCR-218 Japoneses 536586 3365264 1329 60.96 -45 235
SCR-219 El Quínce 536541 3364798 1332 121.92 -45 235

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures and Analytical Procedures

Drill samples are collected with an airstream cyclone and passed into a splitter that divides each sample into quarters. The quartered samples are then bagged and sealed with identification. The sample group has blanks, standards and duplicates inserted into the sample stream.

Bureau Veritas (BV) collects from the drill site the samples and transports them directly to the preparation laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora. At the prep. laboratory, a split part of each sample (about 500 grams) is reduced through crushing, splitting and pulverization. Thirty grams of each pulverized sample is split apart in the Hermosillo laboratory and undergoes a “Fire Assay” for gold content by reducing the fire assay to a concentrated button of material that is dissolved in acids and the gold content determined by atomic absorption. About another 200 grams of each sample are sent by BV to their Vancouver, Canada laboratory and dissolved there in aqua regia for multi-element ICP analysis, including silver.

No QA/QC issues were noted with the results received from the laboratory.

Geologic Description
Cerro Caliche is located 45 kilometers east southeast of Magdalena de Kino in the Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district of Sonora, Mexico. Multiple historic underground mines were developed in the concession including Cabeza Blanca, Los Cuervos, Japoneses, Las Abejas, Boluditos, El Colorado, Veta de Oro and Espanola. Mineralization types of the Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district include variants of epithermal low sulfidation veins and related mineralized dikes and associated volcanic domes. Local altered and mineralized felsic dikes cut the mineralized meta-sedimentary rock units and may be associated with mineralization both in the dikes and meta-sedimentary rocks.

Qualified Person Statement
Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., a Director of Sonoro, is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and has read and approved this news release. Readers are cautioned that the presence of mineralization on historic mines adjacent to or on Cerro Caliche is not necessarily indicative of economic gold mineralization in the concessions held by the Company.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.
Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration-stage precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

On behalf of the Board of Sonoro Gold Corp.
Per:  “Kenneth MacLeod”
         Kenneth MacLeod
         President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sonoro Gold Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764
Email: info@sonorogold.com

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions: This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to, among other things, the Company's plans for the exploration, development and operations at the above-described Cerro Caliche Concessions, located in the municipality of Cucurpe, Sonora, Mexico, including statements regarding the Company’s plans for additional exploration drilling, an anticipated update of the current resource estimate for Cerro Caliche to be included in a Micon International 43-101 technical report to be published in Q3 2021, and other material conditions set out above on which the Company’s development plans are dependent. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable based on current circumstances, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can”, "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility of unfavourable exploration and test results, unfavourable results of the contemplated PEA of the Cerro Caliche project, the lack of sufficient future financing to carry out exploration and development plans and unanticipated changes in the legal, regulatory and permitting requirements for the Company’s exploration programs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company’s complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

Cerro Caliche Project

The map shows the location of the 20 RC drill holes as well as the proximity between the Buena Suerte and Japoneses gold mineralized zones.
Central Zone Cross Section B-B'

The image illustrates a 1-kilometer cross section of the concession’s Central Zone.
Buena Suerte Longitudinal Section A-A'

The image illustrates a 900-meter longitudinal section of drill holes at Buena Suerte.

