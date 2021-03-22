Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
Conference Call & Webcast: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 8:30 am ET
/EIN News/ -- MONACO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE: NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company will report results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, prior to the conference call.
A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.
Conference Call details:
Call Date/Time: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Partners Q4 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
US Dial In: +1.866.394.0817
International Dial In: +1.706.679.9759
Conference ID: 319 6066
The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:
US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367
International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406
Conference ID: 319 6066
This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners website, www.navios-mlp.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.
About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Partners (NYSE: NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates dry cargo vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.
Public & Investor Relations Contact:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
+1.212.906.8645
Investors@navios-mlp.com
Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc.
+1.212.661.7566
naviospartners@capitallink.com