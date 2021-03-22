Decibel Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 Index

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX) (“Decibel”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000® Index, as part of the index’s quarterly initial public offering (“IPO”) additions.



Russell’s U.S. indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all.

Investor Contact:

Julie Seidel

Managing Director

Stern Investor Relations

julie.seidel@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Stephanie Simon

Managing Director

Ten Bridge Communications

stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com