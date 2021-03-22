Mikael Söderberg joins scoutbee as new CPTO

/EIN News/ -- - scoutbee wins Söderberg from Voi Technology, Europe's leading micro-mobility startup

- Company gains two further technical Directors to scale up data science and engineering teams

BERLIN and WASHINGTON , March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scoutbee ( https://scoutbee.com ), the AI-driven supplier insights and discovery platform, today announced the appointment of Mikael Söderberg to the senior leadership team as Chief Product & Technology Officer. Mr. Söderberg will lead all product, technology and engineering teams in their mission to deliver the fastest, easiest, and most effective way to find suppliers and manage supplier data. He will move from Stockholm to Berlin for the role.

During 2020, global disruptions and supply challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit led many organizations to prioritize supply market visibility and supplier network resilience. Following its Series B funding round, scoutbee experienced strong growth last year, with a 500% increase in sourcing cases commissioned during Q1 2020 versus Q1 2019.

Mikael Söderberg joins scoutbee as part of its expanded investment into developing transformational products to support supplier scouting, supply market assessment and RFI processes. In response to demand, the company’s R&D is now focused on helping organizations better consolidate and enrich their existing supplier data in an ERP—and unlock 360-degree insights that turn supply challenges into opportunities at speed.

As a graduate of University of Gothenburg and educated at Stanford University, Mr. Söderberg has held senior management positions at Luxoft, LG Electronics, and most recently was CTO at micro-mobility unicorn Voi Technology. In addition, he continues to advise LG Electronics CTO Office as well as Antler—a global, early-stage VC firm supporting exceptional people to build impactful technology startups.

Gregor Stűhler, Co-founder & CEO of scoutbee, said, “I am, of course, delighted to bring Mikael on board, and at an ideal time to capitalize on many exciting opportunities for scoutbee. There is a strong, instinctive fit—Mikael has a track record of building groundbreaking and robust platforms to address some of the biggest challenges in the world. Our trajectory will undoubtedly be enhanced under his product and engineering stewardship.”

Mikael Söderberg comments, “Foremost, as a data-driven engineer at heart, I have a real affinity for scoutbee as an application of AI. The talented team has made remarkable strides in recent years, has an evangelical user base and is fast establishing a global industry standard for B2B supply-demand matchmaking.”

In recent weeks, scoutbee has also gained Sören Blom as Director of Platform Engineering. As a seasoned leader of engineering, technical delivery and operations teams, Blom has held prior roles at Zalando, finleap and Telekom Innovation Laboratories (T-Labs). Sören Blom joins Michael Lindqvist, who joined scoutbee as Director of Engineering in Q4 2020.

scoutbee has also scaled up its Data Science teams with new positions in both the Berlin and Wurzburg teams. Nischal Padmanabha joins as Director of Data, having led impressive data science product development programs at companies including omnius and SAP, as well as co-founding Unnati Data Labs.

scoutbee’s AI platform transforms supplier data collection, stronger supply chain decisions and efficient collaboration. The company believes that every business will in time leverage a solution like scoutbee. It currently supports 150+ organizations across diverse industries including machinery & engineering, automotive, FMCG, chemical, oil & gas, pharma.

Söderberg continues, “I believe that with its unique capability for supplier discovery and its strong roadmap for new modular products and broadening out its ecosystem, scoutbee is on track to become the largest B2B Buyer-Supplier interaction platform in the world.”

About scoutbee

scoutbee’s mission is to be the fastest, easiest, and most effective way to find suppliers and manage supplier data. With its smarter supplier discovery suite, scoutbee helps the right purchasers and the right suppliers connect, anywhere in the world. Powered by AI and continuously curated data, scoutbee tracks millions of data points to bring together supplier information with deep insights and a simple, digital process for strategic sourcing. Founded in 2015 by procurement, operations and engineering experts, scoutbee offers its strategic sourcing solution in Europe and in the US. The company was named one of Gartner’s 2020 “Cool Vendors” in Sourcing and Procurement for Supply Chain, and was "Highly Commended" for technology at the World Procurement Awards 2019. scoutbee has to date raised $76M in funding from investors including Atomico, Lakestar, Next47, Toba Capital, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures and 42CAP. More details at https://scoutbee.com

Contact: Rachel Stacy rachels@bulleitgroup.com