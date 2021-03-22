Qualia Launches Integration with Charles Jones LLC

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing platform, today announced a new integration with Charles Jones LLC, a DataTrace Company, and a top provider of due diligence solutions for title companies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Through this integration, Qualia users will now have direct and automated access to Charles Jones’ comprehensive suite of public record search products through Qualia Marketplace.



“As Qualia continues its growth in the Northeast, we’re excited to deliver more solutions that help our users become even more efficient and maintain the highest levels of client satisfaction,” said Qualia Director of Business Development Max Lamb.“This integration allows Qualia users in our Northeast markets to access Charles Jones’ detailed search results and knowledgeable team of local specialists—all without leaving the Qualia platform.”

With this new integration, Qualia users can order Charles Jones county, judgment, tax, corporate, and utility searches through Qualia Marketplace, see the progress of their order in real-time, and communicate directly with Charles Jones experts on a secure portal. Qualia users benefit from convenient order entry, reduced transcription errors, time-saved through automated data entry, and overall confidence through Charles Jones’ certified products.



“Charles Jones is excited for its market-leading products to become part of Qualia’s innovative marketplace,” said Charles Jones General Manager Patrick T. Roe. “Our mutual customers have been eager to benefit from the integration’s efficiencies. We look forward to working with Qualia to further improve the experience of our mutual customers, while also reaching new customers through Qualia Marketplace.”

For more information, please visit https://www.qualia.com/integrations/ .

About Qualia

Qualia is the category-creating digital closing platform used by over half a million real estate professionals. Qualia’s cloud-based closing rooms provide the complete infrastructure to streamline the home closing experience for real estate businesses and their clients. The company offers a suite of products that brings together homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title & escrow agents, and real estate agents onto one secure, remote platform. Since launching in 2015, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, CB Insights Fintech 250, grown to over 400 employees, and has been recognized by Forbes as a Best Startup Employer. The company is a leader in industry security and was the first technology company to join the Coalition to Stop Real Estate Wire Fraud . Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com .

About Charles Jones LLC, a DataTrace Company

Charles Jones, LLC continues to leverage data searching precision, accuracy, and expediency in order to provide title production services to the New Jersey and Pennsylvania market. Charles Jones’ expansive product offerings include the industry-standard New Jersey statewide judgment (upper court) searches, title reports, geographic searches, as well as New Jersey and Pennsylvania tax services for the title, lending, and legal markets. Many of Charles Jones products are certified to give clients confidence at the closing table.

