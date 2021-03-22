Sonic Foundry Announces Virtual MSX21 May 19 to 20

Company is utilizing its Mediasite Events virtual and hybrid platform to help schools, corporations and organizations learn, connect and emerge ahead in their video strategies at Mediasite Experience 2021

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, the trusted leader for video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events, announces that its annual Mediasite Experience (MSX) conference will be held virtually May 19 to 20.

MSX is the Mediasite learning event of the year where the leaders in the meetings and events industry, healthcare, higher education and the enterprise collaborate online to learn how to increase the impact and adoption of video in their organizations.

This two-day, two-track event will cover a broad range of topics, including how to:

Navigate the new virtual and hybrid event world

Embrace the future hybrid classroom and ensure equitable education for all students

Bring companies into the video-first world

Emerge a leader in the age of video

Attendees will have access to video best-practices, learn how to boost engagement through a screen and connect with industry leaders to develop forward-thinking strategies to make their virtual platform a success.

“I’ve been a Mediasite user since 2005. I’ve not always been able to attend MSX and missed great learning opportunities as a result. I’m thrilled to attend MSX 2021 virtually this year. I won’t have to miss seeing great people and presentations,” said Randy Weisheit, President of Focus55, which uses Mediasite to produce healthcare conferences and events around the country.

MSX, which has always had a virtual component for online audiences over the past decade, will be an immersive virtual experience this year hosted by the company’s Mediasite Events team using its comprehensive virtual and hybrid event platform. The Mediasite Events team has nearly 20 years of experience creating dynamic online events all over the world, while providing white glove services.

“The MSX conference is the learning event of the year for our customers and employees and is something we look forward to every year,” said Joe Mozden Jr., CEO, Sonic Foundry, the creator of Mediasite. “We wanted to open our event up to everyone in the industry this year as friendships and traditions are made and creativity overflows. Just because we can’t get together face-to-face like we planned doesn’t mean we can’t continue this tradition. After all, the power of Mediasite streaming video means we can collaborate, communicate and learn just as effectively online, just as we help our customers do every day.”

Mozden continued: “We are excited for a virtual MSX21, made possible by our outstanding Mediasite Events team that has been helping organizations all over the world keep shows going despite distance. We’ve got an inspiring lineup of video experts and are looking forward to bringing the magic of MSX to even more people around the world with Mediasite.”

Register today for $99 at www.mediasiteexperience.com and use code SPRING25 for 25 percent off.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

© 2021 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

Media Contact: Nicole Wise, Director of Communications Sonic Foundry 920.226.0269 nicolew@sonicfoundry.com