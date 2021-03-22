Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders will be held virtually on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The record date for the meeting will be Monday, April 12, 2021, and only stockholders of record at the close of business on that date will be entitled to receive notice and vote upon matters considered at the meeting.

Workday will make important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered available to all stockholders of record and encourages stockholders to review the information as soon as it becomes available.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The webcast replay will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the live event.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 45 percent of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Justin Furby
ir@workday.com

Media Contact: 
Nina Oestlien
media@workday.com


