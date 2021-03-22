Introducing Humanscale LIVE

Brand's First Live-Selling Events Offer Unique Shopping Experience for Work-from-Home Essentials with Real-Time Demos, Expert Advice, and More

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanscale is launching Humanscale LIVE on March 23, the first of many live streaming sales events for the brand, to offer customers a more convenient and informative e-commerce experience. During two sessions, hosted from 2-2:30 PM EDT and 3-3:30 PM EDT on YouTube, viewers will have the opportunity to see how the brand’s work-from-home tools & furnishings function in a real space, in real time. In this inaugural event, the first of its kind for a furnishings company, attendees will receive a virtual tour of a New York City home that features four distinct workspaces, ranging from a traditional workstation to a kitchen counter. Humanscale hopes this live-selling model will help remote professionals visualize how they can transform their own living spaces into healthy, comfortable office setups.

Throughout the tour, Humanscale will showcase its WFH “Best-Sellers” (highlighted below) alongside other home office staples from the brand in action. A special sneak peek of new design solutions debuting later this spring will be unveiled during the event as well. Attendees will also have the chance to ask on-screen experts questions they may have about Humanscale’s offerings (product specs, ergonomic benefits, recommendations, etc.). At the end of the sessions, Humanscale will extend an exclusive, one-time 20% discount code to viewers. Those interested in attending Humanscale LIVE can register here.

WFH Best-Sellers featured on Humanscale LIVE

NEW NeatCharge

A new invisible wireless charger, NeatCharge can be used in conventional office settings, home workspaces, living areas, and even kitchen countertops. While conventional wireless chargers are required to be placed on top of the desk or between the furniture, therefore, permanently affecting the work surface, NeatCharge seamlessly mounts underneath the desk or any tabletop. This game-changing design enhances connectivity for any surface. Models start at $149.

World One

A WFH-exclusive, World One is a lightweight, all-mesh chair designed with minimal parts for the ultimate user-friendly experience. With its self-adjusting design inspired by Humanscale’s Diffrient World chair, World One ensures optimal ergonomic support in an accessible, cost-effective design. Models start at $549.

QuickStand Eco

The award-winning QuickStand Eco transforms any ordinary desk or table into a healthy, active workspace. This flexible design solution supports laptops as well as single or dual monitors. Models start at $419.

FR500 Foot Rocker

Designed to be the perfect accessory to any work-from-home environment, the award-winning FR500 Foot Rocker enhances the experience of the ergonomic workstation. Offering ergonomic relief from prolonged, static sitting the FR500 Foot Rocker encourages gentle rocking of the feet, engaging lower leg muscles to increase healthy circulation. Models start at $99.

Throughout the event a unique landing page will be shared with attendees for easy purchasing.

About Humanscale

Humanscale is the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life. Through leveraging new technology in functional yet minimal designs, Humanscale transforms traditional offices into active, intelligent workspaces. Committed to making a net positive impact on the earth as well as our customers, Humanscale offers award-winning products designed with a focus on function, simplicity and longevity. For more information, visit www.humanscale.com.

Attachments

Katherine Smythe Novità Communications katherine@novitapr.com Bianca Buecklers Novità Communications bianca@novitapr.com