Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on April 29, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company") (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, April 29, 2021.



Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event: Jushi Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-407-0792 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8263 (International) Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143802

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 29, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13717129.

