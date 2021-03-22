Would You Like to Study What the Bible Says About End Times and Christ’s Second Coming? Then “The Return” is What You Have Been Looking For

'The Return: A Biblical Study of End-Times,' by Dale and Cathy Hancock is an interactive workbook to enable you to discover for yourself what God’s Word says to expect in the last days

PADUCAH, KY, March 22, 2021 -- When you hear terms such as tribulation, Antichrist, the mark of the beast, the rapture and the Second Coming, do you wonder what the sequence of events will be? Do you wonder and maybe worry about what you and your loved ones could be here to experience?



Jesus is coming again, and it could well be in this lifetime. God chose to reveal the information of Christ’s return throughout the entirety of His word – not just one convenient location. In the Hancock’s new book, “The Return,” they invite readers to join them on this journey through the Old Testament and the New Testament, as well as Revelation to examine layers of information and simultaneous events; to see how the Scriptures comment on and relate to one another. What took The Hancock’s almost three decades to write, readers can do in one workbook.



“As believers, we should know these things,” says Dale. “We must not be lulled into complacency as they were in the days of Noah, going on with their lives without regard for that boat in the middle of the desert or those animals that finally came to it, two by two. Jesus Himself tells us to watch and not be caught off guard.”



“The Return” is an ideal interactive workbook to study these things. It is uniquely suited to large or small group Bible studies, and couples or families studying at home together. Even a non-believer who is curious or fearful about the end of the world would benefit.



“Be prepared,” Cathy says. “This study of God’s word can change your life. Seeing His sovereignty in the difficult days ahead, how He is the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end, can help you to live in His peace that surpasses understanding...more victoriously than ever before.”



“The Return: A Biblical Study of End-Times”

By Dale and Cathy Hancock

ISBN: 978-1-6642-0391-4 (softcover); 978-1-6642-0392-1 (eBook)

Available at the WestBow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

The Hancock’s have served as Bible teachers in an evangelical (Southern Baptist) church for almost 30 years. Before retiring to enjoy their grandchildren, they worked in banking/wealth management and OB/GYN health care. Dale is a retired Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) holding master’s degrees in business administration and ancient and classical history. Cathy holds a master’s degree in nursing. They reside in Paducah, KY., their home for over 40 years of marriage.



gbywater@lavidge.com