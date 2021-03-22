HERE Marketplace includes PlaceIQ data used by marketers to deliver custom services

/EIN News/ --

PlaceIQ is the first location intelligent, privacy-protected data provider to bring visitation metrics to HERE Marketplace

March 22, 2021

Chicago – As carmakers utilize connectivity to deliver personalized services to customers throughout their journeys, the HERE Marketplace now offers the auto industry seamless access to PlaceIQ location data solutions. PlaceIQ’s Daily Visit Count is a ready-to-use dataset that allows brands to glean deep insights from real world out-of-home behaviors. This rich data enables accurate location insights while providing robust privacy protections. It is utilized by brands across industries to develop smarter marketing and business strategies and to deliver today’s consumer experiences.

HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, has rapidly expanded the number of data providers on the HERE Marketplace, its hub for global location data exchange and a platform to build location intelligent applications that accelerate data-driven innovation across industries.

“Mobile applications and connected vehicle technology are re-defining the relationship between global car brands and their customers,” said Jonathan Abon, VP Product Management, Platform. “We are pleased to offer software developers and data scientists access to PlaceIQ data on the HERE Marketplace. Location intelligence is fundamental to delivering personalized end-to-end experiences to customers, both inside and once out of the car.”

PlaceIQ location data is focused on the U.S. market and used by marketers and analysts to better understand foot traffic patterns, competitive pressures, changing demand signals and consumer profiles. As vehicles become increasingly connected and intelligent, it’s vital that Automakers have a deep understanding of consumer behavior in order to deliver a host of new services – from assisting the driver with parking to making relevant restaurant and entertainment recommendations.

"Through the HERE Marketplace, PlaceIQ is able to bring years of research and development in the auto sector to a broader base of customers. Many of the world's leading OEM's are already tapping into PlaceIQ data to monitor consumer demand and market competition, and enrich audience segmentation for targeting,” said Matt Doherty, VP of Sales at PlaceIQ. "We're excited to deliver those capabilities to more customers who can discover and access our data through this partnership, and help the industry drive new and innovative applications of location data."

In addition to PlaceIQ being the first foot traffic data provider on the HERE Marketplace, the companies will explore co-innovation opportunities based on the demand to embed location intelligence solutions across all stages of the automotive customer experience.





PlaceIQ’s platform is a privacy-minded solution designed to deliver aggregated insights that enable marketers to make advertising more relevant for consumers, and power non-marketing uses cases spanning from urban planning to retail site selection. The HERE Marketplace extends location intelligence and the insights of PlaceIQ data to software developers across the automotive, dining, entertainment, travel and retail industries.

With GDPR-compliant consent management and advanced anonymization capabilities, the HERE Platform directly supports the access and processing of personal data. The analysis, visualization and distribution of personal data can be achieved within the HERE location platform and HERE Marketplace. To find more about how enterprises can glean location intelligence with the HERE location platform and privacy tools, visit https://www.here.com/platform.

Media Contact

James Overstall

+49 171 533 4418

james.overstall@here.com



Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

Jordan.stark@here.com

