Brand Metrics expands in UK, hires Sumran Kaul and Dhruv Roy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedish technology company, Brand Metrics, which works with publishers to demonstrate the effectiveness of digital advertising, has announced the expansion of its London team following enormous growth over the past 12 months.
Its UK office now includes Dhruv Roy, as Integrations Manager, who brings vast experience in publisher integrations and ad operations, across audio, video and TV; and Sumran Kaul, Client Lead, who brings deep expertise in insight and marketing effectiveness.
Dhruv is an accomplished digital advertising specialist, and has held roles in a range of businesses including Microsoft, Apple, DAZN, the BBC, Zee5 and SoundCloud.
Sumran was most recently Senior Manager, Insights, at News UK, where he used research and insight to advise clients when planning and executing their marketing strategy and objectives. Sum has also held insights leadership roles at Ofcom and ITV.
“Dhruv and Sumran boast impressive technical knowledge and broad experience, but they are also strategic thinkers and passionate team players,” says Anders Lithner, CEO, Brand Metrics. “The response we’ve had from the UK media market has been overwhelming. Providing better insights and audience understanding and consistent, comparable brand lift measurement is resulting in larger campaign investments, winning more campaign pitches, and lower overall measurement costs.
“The availability of brand measurement is strengthening the hand of quality publishers. Premium publishers are worth the premium – now they can prove it,” he adds.
Brand Metrics enables publishers to prove the effectiveness of digital ad campaigns continuously and consistently against advertisers’ KPIs, by measuring brand lift at scale, regardless of campaign size and cost.
It is empowering publishers to gather independent data on their digital ad campaigns, enabling them to measure uplift in awareness, consideration, preference and action intent, in a simple, cost-effective and comparable way. This is a gamechanger for publishers; helping them to prove the value of digital ads.
For more information: tom@brandmetrics.com
About Brand Metrics:
Brand Metrics provides a simple, inexpensive software solution run on publisher sites, designed to consistently and continuously measure campaign brand lift effect to fuel richer conversations and support brand investment in digital advertising. Brand Metrics’ platform can measure all four key effectiveness metrics: brand awareness, consideration, preference and action intent for nearly any digital ad campaign, no matter its size, and compares these scores against Brand Metrics’ global benchmarks. Based in Sweden, Brand Metrics has offices in New York, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Milan and Sydney.
Julia Smith
Its UK office now includes Dhruv Roy, as Integrations Manager, who brings vast experience in publisher integrations and ad operations, across audio, video and TV; and Sumran Kaul, Client Lead, who brings deep expertise in insight and marketing effectiveness.
Dhruv is an accomplished digital advertising specialist, and has held roles in a range of businesses including Microsoft, Apple, DAZN, the BBC, Zee5 and SoundCloud.
Sumran was most recently Senior Manager, Insights, at News UK, where he used research and insight to advise clients when planning and executing their marketing strategy and objectives. Sum has also held insights leadership roles at Ofcom and ITV.
“Dhruv and Sumran boast impressive technical knowledge and broad experience, but they are also strategic thinkers and passionate team players,” says Anders Lithner, CEO, Brand Metrics. “The response we’ve had from the UK media market has been overwhelming. Providing better insights and audience understanding and consistent, comparable brand lift measurement is resulting in larger campaign investments, winning more campaign pitches, and lower overall measurement costs.
“The availability of brand measurement is strengthening the hand of quality publishers. Premium publishers are worth the premium – now they can prove it,” he adds.
Brand Metrics enables publishers to prove the effectiveness of digital ad campaigns continuously and consistently against advertisers’ KPIs, by measuring brand lift at scale, regardless of campaign size and cost.
It is empowering publishers to gather independent data on their digital ad campaigns, enabling them to measure uplift in awareness, consideration, preference and action intent, in a simple, cost-effective and comparable way. This is a gamechanger for publishers; helping them to prove the value of digital ads.
For more information: tom@brandmetrics.com
About Brand Metrics:
Brand Metrics provides a simple, inexpensive software solution run on publisher sites, designed to consistently and continuously measure campaign brand lift effect to fuel richer conversations and support brand investment in digital advertising. Brand Metrics’ platform can measure all four key effectiveness metrics: brand awareness, consideration, preference and action intent for nearly any digital ad campaign, no matter its size, and compares these scores against Brand Metrics’ global benchmarks. Based in Sweden, Brand Metrics has offices in New York, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Milan and Sydney.
Julia Smith
The Digital Voice
+44 7799894184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn