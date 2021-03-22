Global Aircraft Connectivity Leader, Avionica Names Industry Veteran as Vice President of Product & Services
Avionica Names Industry Veteran as Vice President of Product & Services
His nearly four decades of aviation experience will bring a strong operator focus to our proven leadership team”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Avionica has announced the promotion of aviation industry veteran, Scott Ridge, as their new Vice President of Product and Services. In this newly created position, Ridge will be putting more focus on building the right products and services for customers and bringing new business models to the industry. Demands from turbulent times within the aviation industry has driven focus to more customized offerings for clients.
— Raul Segredo, Avionica CEO and Founder
Ridge joined Avionica four months ago and was tasked with establishing a strong partner and dealer network. His efforts and leadership have proven successful. Ridge has worked for major OEM’s, commercial airlines, and an aviation software startup. “I’m really excited to join the Avionica family. I’ve worked with Avionica for a few years and have always admired the passion and energy they put into improving the aviation industry”, said Ridge.
“Avionica is extremely excited to have Scott be part of the team and step into this new role”, said Raul Segredo, founder, and CEO of Avionica. “His nearly four decades of aviation experience will bring a strong operator focus to our proven leadership team,” Segredo further added.
Avionica has been an innovation leader which is woven into Avionica’s culture. With Ridge focusing on these efforts, Avionica will be able to reach new goals and expand value for the customer. This customer focus will further help to create and launch future new offerings.
About Avionica
Headquartered in Miami for 30 years and privately held, Avionica is a world leader in aircraft data collection and data transmission manufacturer, designing and producing innovative, safety-qualified, state of the art solutions that are revolutionizing air transportation. Avionica is a world leader in innovative, miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission equipment*. More than 9,000 of Avionica’s Quick Access Recorders (QAR) have been delivered around the world, with Supplemental Type Certification (STC) earned on more than 300 models, including air transport, business, and general aviation aircraft. For more information, visit www.avionica.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Public Relations
Avionica, Inc.
+1 786-544-1100
public-relations@avionica.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn