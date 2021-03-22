MISSISSIPPI INSTITUTE OF WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF GULF COAST AESTHETICS
Mississippi Institute of Weight Loss Surgery, lead by Dr. Donald Balder, announces addition of an aesthetic practice under the brand of Gulf Coast Aesthetics
We have been successfully helping clients meet their weight loss goals for years and decided that medical aesthetics was a logical extension of services to better serve the needs of our loyal clients”GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississippi Institute of Weight Loss Surgery, lead by Dr. Donald Balder, is pleased to announce that it has added an aesthetic practice to its robust service offerings under the brand of Gulf Coast Aesthetics.
Gulf Coast Aesthetics provides minimally invasive aesthetic services to clients of all ages to make them look and feel their best. Dr. Balder has been master trained in PDO thread lifting using the latest advancements in FDA-cleared PDO threads. PDO thread lifting provides a non-surgical skin tightening or facelift procedure with immediate results for a fraction of the cost of surgical options. Gulf Coast Aesthetics also offers the best neurotoxins and HA dermal fillers on the market as well as micro-needling and hormone replacement therapies. Gulf Coast Aesthetics will also offer post procedure skin care products to keep clients looking their best.
“We have been successfully helping clients meet their weight loss goals for years and recently decided that medical aesthetics was a logical extension of services to better serve the needs of our loyal clients,” said Dr. Balder. “We are excited to add Gulf Coast Aesthetics to our practice, providing clients a wide variety of the most popular injectable treatments, as well as newer procedures like PDO thread lifting”
The Gulf Coast Aesthetics’ suite of services are performed in any of our three locations; Gulfport, MS, Hattiesburg, MS or our Slidell, LA location. Our offices are open Monday - Friday from 9am to 5pm, and by appointment on Saturdays. To book an appointment or a free consultation, call 228.265.5945 or go to our website at www.miwls.com.
About Mississippi Institute of Weigh Loss Surgery and Gulf Coast Aesthetics:
Mississippi provides the latest in surgical weight loss procedures including gastric sleeve and bypass surgery as well as tummy tuck and bariatric surgery among others. Gulf Coast Aesthetics offers the latest in minimally invasive medical aesthetics providing a full suite of services including PDO thread lifting, neurotoxin and dermal filler injections, micro-needling treatments and hormone replacement. Both practices are lead by Dr. Donald Balder, a leading weight loss surgeon, serving the Gulf Coast region for over 20 years. Visit our website at www.miwls.com.
