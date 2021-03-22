Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Simple Assault / Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B401036                                                     

TROOPER: Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: March 21, 2021 at 1843 hours

LOCATION: Holiday Inn, Rutland Town, VT

 

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Melissa Godette

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

 

 

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Kathleen McHenry

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 21, 2021 at 1843 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to an assault at the Holiday Inn, in Rutland Town.  Upon investigation it was determined that Kathleen McHenry and Melissa Godette had been arguing and the argument became physical. Godette and McHenry were cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: June, 21 , 2021 / 1000

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

