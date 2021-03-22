Rutland Barracks / Simple Assault / Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B401036
TROOPER: Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: March 21, 2021 at 1843 hours
LOCATION: Holiday Inn, Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Melissa Godette
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Kathleen McHenry
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 21, 2021 at 1843 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to an assault at the Holiday Inn, in Rutland Town. Upon investigation it was determined that Kathleen McHenry and Melissa Godette had been arguing and the argument became physical. Godette and McHenry were cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: June, 21 , 2021 / 1000
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.