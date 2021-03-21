Tekie to Small Businesses Post-COVID: Survival is about Modernizing your Technology
The company’s aim is to support small businesses to stay relevant in an ever-changing world.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular tech company, Tekie, is urging small businesses to modernize their technology in the post-COVID era to ensure survival during these tumultuous times.
— Daniel Gagnon
Tekie is a wholly owned subsidiary of TekHattan Holdings LLC based in New York City. The company was originally formed to serve the information technology needs of business and residential customers across the continental United States. Once COVID gripped the world, however, Tekie changed its focus to work with small and mid-sized businesses to adapt to the evolving communication needs of businesses.
“We predict that after this pandemic, business work will never be the same,” says founder of Tekie, Daniel Gagnon. “Even if business goes back to a pre-COVID state, small business owners across the country have realized that legacy IT systems are outdated and lack the flexibility of modern cloud systems. As such, if businesses want to survive in this dramatically changing world, they need to integrate modern technology to stay relevant and engage consumers. Fortunately, we are here to help.”
Tekie’s broad range of professional information technology solutions include:
● VOIP
● Telecommuting Technology Consulting
● Managed IT Services
● File Sharing
● Email Communications
● VPN Connectivity
● Cloud accounts
● And so much more
“No matter what your business’ pain points are, we are here to help you increase productivity and stay relevant,” Gagnon states. “Stop waiting to make the changes and see how we can help you – today!”
For more information about Tekie, please visit https://tekie.com.
About Tekie
Tekie is a culmination of decades of combined experience serving small and mid-sized businesses in the information technology segment. Tekie’s goal is to help smaller businesses navigate the IT landscape in a post-COVID world using affordable, efficient, and redundant cloud-based IT systems.
Daniel Gagnon
Tekie
8005983543
dgagnon@tekie.com