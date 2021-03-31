SIEMENS BECOMES NEWEST CORPORATE MEMBER OF NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL (NVBDC)
Vision 2020+, The main aim is to give Siemens' individual businesses significantly more entrepreneurial freedom under the strong Siemens brand to sharpen their focus on their respective markets.
Nichelle Grant, Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Siemens USA
Natasha Vialva-Haynes, Supplier Diversity Program Manager, Siemens USA
Company continues to build and leverage a workforce that mirrors the diversity of its customer base, suppliers, partners and society.
With 40,000 employees across the country, Siemens promotes diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at all levels, from entry level to management, as well as through employee training, cultural activities and events, and community outreach. The company recognizes and respects differences and similarities, which not only strengthen its U.S.-based companies but also puts Siemens at a competitive advantage.
Siemens is committed to giving businesses owned by minorities, women, the disadvantaged, the disabled, veterans and other diverse suppliers the maximum opportunity to participate in the company’s competitive contracting and procurement processes. In fact, more than 6,000 of its suppliers, roughly a quarter of the company’s entire supplier base, represent small and diverse-owned businesses.
“As a leading employer in the United States, it’s our obligation to provide the best workplace we can – and that means equity for all, which is inclusive of veterans” said Nichelle Grant, Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Siemens USA. “That’s why we’re committed to building and leveraging a workforce that mirrors the diversity of our customer base, suppliers, partners and society.”
Supplier diversity contributes to excellence and resilience in the supply chain, leading to growth for Siemens and its suppliers in the marketplace, as well as helping to create social impacts on the changing demographic landscape of the United States—one reason why Siemens launched its small-business and supplier-diversity program.
Through the program, Siemens is developing strategic supplier sourcing with small and diverse businesses and businesses located in historically underutilized business zones. With its focus on digitalization, innovation and sustainability, Siemens is helping create future economic growth for its employees, suppliers, customers and community. Annually, Siemens spends $1.2 billion doing business with companies owned by women, people of color, veterans, and people with disabilities, among other diverse owners.
In addition to its growing supplier base of small and diverse businesses, Siemens is committed to hiring veterans to join the company’s team across a variety of roles. Siemens recruited more than 4,000 service members from all four branches of the U.S. Military: Air Force, Navy, Army, and Marine Corps and also offers a job training initiative to develop digital skills for veterans with engineering and manufacturing backgrounds as part of its broader effort to assist transitioning veterans.
“Our Supplier Diversity program is committed to utilizing diverse suppliers to strengthen our ability to conduct business, reflect the businesses and communities that we serve, and open us up to new ideas and perspectives,” said Natasha Vialva-Haynes, , Supplier Diversity Program Manager for Siemens USA.. “As a new member of NVBDC, we’re proud to continue supporting and growing our supplier base of more than 6,000 small and diverse businesses.”
About Siemens Corporation
Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
“Siemens is focused on building a diverse workforce and supplier base to maximize their resources. Their technology supports multiple platforms within digitalization, electrification, and automation, across multiple industries. NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses provide the supplies that match their innovation. This is a prime example of access and opportunity that results from NVBDC certification. We welcome Siemens to the family.” Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
If you qualify as an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB diverse supplier additional support is available to identify opportunities with Siemens. Their supplier registration portal is managed by Quantum and all suppliers must register to be considered for participation in Siemens procurement programs.
For more information on this opportunity with Siemens and learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
