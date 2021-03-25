MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, GLOBAL LEADER IN MISSION-CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS AND ANALYTICS, JOINS NVBDC TO SUPPORT SD/VOBs
Supplier diversity is an extension Motorola Solutions’ strategy. The newest NVBDC Corporate Member providing our Certified Veteran Businesses opportunities.
Our solutions are ethical and unbiased, because we provide equal opportunity to all qualified suppliers, inclusive of diverse and small suppliers, to participate in its creation.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Motorola Solution as its newest Corporate Member. Motorola Solutions is committed to supporting NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
— Rosa Botello, Global Head, Supplier Diversity
Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Their technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure.
Motorola Solutions has a rich history of firsts, including pioneering mobile communications in the 1930s, creating the technology that carried the first words from the moon in 1969, developing the first commercial handheld cellular phone in 1983 and revolutionizing public safety communications with the launch of smart radio, APX NEXT and public safety virtual assistant, ViQi in 2019. Motorola Solutions is committed to designing and delivering the solutions their customers refer to as their lifeline. They are ushering in a new era in public safety and security.
Supplier diversity is an extension of Motorola Solutions’ strategy to drive diversity, equity, inclusion, and economic impact in the communities they serve and alignment with their mission of corporate responsibility. Motorola Solutions is committed to partnering with all suppliers in an ethical manner and will not discriminate on grounds of race, religion, age, nationality, social or ethnic origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression, marital status, pregnancy, political affiliation, or disability. They are committed to maximizing participation of diverse suppliers through a transparent proposal process, clearly communicated requirements, fair and ethical business practices.
Motorola Solutions offers a transparent outline for their program and accepted certifications, along with direct access for suppliers to register by emailing supplier.diversity@motorolasolutions.com
“Corporations know our Certified SD/VOBs have the skills and business acumen to be a valued part of their supply chain and have gone through our rigorous certification process. Access and opportunities through our Corporate Members provide NVBDC Certified Veteran Owned Businesses with the tools to achieve sustainability and growth,” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
For more information on this opportunity with Motorola Solutions and learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
