Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (20 March 2021)

1,274 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 7,240; 1,205 are Kenyans & 69 are foreigners. 674 are males and 600 are females.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 120,163; Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,409,720.

Nairobi has 640 new cases, Nakuru 93, Kiambu 81, Uasin Gishu 66, Mombasa 57, Machakos 51, Turkana 42, Nyandarua 31, Kilifi 24, Kisumu 24, Kisii 16, Kajiado 15, Kitui 13, Laikipia 12, Murang’a 11, Meru 10, Bungoma 9, Kakamega 9, Trans Nzoia 9, Siaya 8, Nyamira 8, Narok 7, Busia 6, Garissa 6, Nandi 6, Embu 5, Nyeri 3, Taita Taveta 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Vihiga 1, Homa Bay 1, Isiolo 1 and Makueni 1.

120 patients have recovered from the disease, 75 are from various health facilities while 45 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 89,508.

Sadly 5 deaths have been reported and another 7 from ongoing audit of county records which occurred on diverse dates pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,994. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

845 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,405 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 123 patients are in the ICU, 33 of whom are on ventilatory support and 87 on supplemental oxygen. 3 patients are on observation.

Another 59 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 41 of them are in general wards and 18 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).