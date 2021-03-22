Matt Keezer on 3 Safe and Fun Family Vacation Destinations for 2021
Here are three safe and fun family vacation destinations for 2021DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is right around the corner, which means that the travel season is about to start. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has made travel more challenging than ever. After spending about a year locked in their homes, people are eager to travel. However, the thought of all potential consequences is making them reconsider.
Matt Keezer, founder of Momentum Travel, believes that there is no reason for travelers to spend one more year in their homes. Even though the pandemic is still ongoing, travelers can stay safe and protected as long as they adhere to health and safety recommendations.
Providenciales, Turks & Caicos
Providenciales is an island located in Turks & Caicos, known for its soft white-sand beaches. This destination is the perfect choice for those who love spending time outside. There's no shortage of outdoor activities here with two coral reefs that are perfect snorkeling and scuba spots, along with the Chalk Sound National Park.
Matt Keezer also recommends checking out Ocean Club Resorts, which offers suites with kitchens, a washer and dryer, and a private porch. Travelers also get to enjoy free breakfasts, a flexible cancellation policy, and a concierge service that helps travelers get COVID-19 tests on the island.
Quintana Roo, Mexico
Quintana Roo is one of the most famous destinations in the Mexican Caribbean. It is home to breathtaking Mayan ruins, biodiverse tropical rainforests, stunning coral reefs and brilliant turquoise waters.
In addition to a variety of fun activities, Quintana Roo is also home to Hotel Xcaret Mexico, an all-inclusive resort that helps families create unforgettable memories. Travelers can visit Xcaret parks, such as Xel-Ha, where they can snorkel with local fish, swim in mysterious cenotes and more. Also, Hotel Xcaret has taken all the safety measures seriously, so the visitors wouldn't have to worry about their health during their stay. Matt Keezer points out that currently, the hotel is offering free antigen testing and PCR tests that can be purchased for $140.
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale is one of the most attractive destinations, with more than 800 hotels, attractions, and restaurants. More importantly, it is one of the safest destinations as all businesses in the city have taken the Visit Lauderdale Safe + Clean Pledge, which is a commitment to follow CDC guidelines, like wearing masks and social distancing, as well as providing contactless payment options.
Also, Fort Lauderdale has eight stunning beaches where families can relax and enjoy exciting water activities. More remarkably, sea turtles swim up to Fort Lauderdale's beaches to lay their eggs in the sand, starting around March.
For all those who plan to go on a trip sometime soon, Matt Keezer recommends staying up to date with the latest news and regulations. Countries tend to change specific laws, such as those regarding mandatory tests and quarantine, and travelers who are not aware of them might experience unpleasant surprises.
