Vietnam garment manufacturer works to be good global citizens through manufacturing and philanthropy
DONY Reusable and Antibacterial Face Mask Launches in Europe after Increased Demanded for Eco-Friendly Civilian Masks
Operations continue to focus on producing Branded/Promotional Face Masks as populations across the globe continue to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
One of those stories is that of Vietnamese apparel manufacturer Dony Garment, a company that shifted operations as the pandemic began to produce high-quality face masks, cranking out millions of masks that made it to markets across the globe.
“We knew that the supply would not be sufficient to meet demand almost from the outset,” said Dony CEO Pham Quang Anh. “Part of being a good global citizen means not just making a profit at all cost and we knew with our operations we could help. So, we took a risk moving a significant portion of our business into the production of face coverings. While others may have seen this as a terrible move in terms of profit, we were happy to do so. Profit alone should never be what a company is about. It should be about serving the community, whether local or international.”
But even after operations were quickly shifted to produce facemasks that met or exceed standards set in global markets, Dony decided to go further.
“We knew our face masks were helping stem the spread of COVID-19 in locations all over the world, but we also knew we could have a huge local impact with our product,” Pham said. “So, we launched a mobile platform that gave out millions of masks through a custom-built bus that gave out Dony facemasks through an automated system. Having the ability to give back to those right here in our community was a tremendously rewarding experience.”
But their support of people during the pandemic has extended far past Vietnamese borders.
Their donations have been recognized the world over, including a special acknowledgment from U.S. Ambassador McDaniel Kritenbrink following their donation of over 100,000 masks to the United States.
Another 20,000 masks were given to the people of Cuba.
“In times like these we see helping others as a part of doing business,” Pham said. “While we are a business and remain responsible to our employees to turn a profit, everyone in the operation is happy to do their part as a global citizen.”
“Of course, we want to see the crisis come to an end,” he said. “But until that time our products are not needed in the fight against COVID-19, we will continue to do our part to keep people safe worldwide and focus operations on continuing to manufacture and distribute our face coverings wherever they are needed.”
Through exclusive partnerships with some of the largest businesses in the world, Dony is also helping those in the corporate sector to ensure their employees stay safe, all the while working to find marketing solutions for those partners.
“We work directly with our corporate partners to create personalized face masks that work to promote their brand while keeping employees safe,” Pham said. “We work exclusively with distributors and companies directly, This allows us to efficiently fulfill orders no matter how large. Our production capacity is now up to 275,000 facemasks a day, without impacting quality controls.”
Dony masks contain a wide variety of safety features, making the masks both highly effective and extremely comfortable.
“Our three-ply cloth face masks are 100 percent water-resistant,” Pham said. “They are also highly efficient at filtering particulate matter out of the air and have a layer of antibacterial protection that is 99.9 percent effective at stopping bacterial growth.”
They also worked to make sure their face masks are reusable for up to 60 washings without losing effectiveness.
“Today, tomorrow, and next week a Dony mask offers the protection the average person is looking for with day-to-day use,” Pham said. “We also make the masks breathable so they can be worn all day comfortably.”
Prior to shipment Dony masks are sterilized with Ethylene oxide gas, ensuring every mask from the factory is ready to wear out of the box.
“We are proud to have our product certified by FDA, CE, as well as ISO 9001:2005, TUV Reach, Intertek, and the French Ministry of Defense,” Pham said. “To have so many governments give Dony masks their stamp of approval shows the amount of care put into our design and our production. Safety demanded it, and Dony stepped up to deliver.”
And even now most indications suggest the demand for face coverings in emerging markets will continue to grow, even as COVID-19 is brought under control.
“We have seen significant demand for these masks even as vaccines are being administered,” Pham said. “It would be easy to rework our production facilities to move back into our traditional product lines, but even as profit margins may return and grow in other lines our first commitment is to provide what is needed to ensure as many lives are saved as possible.”
“When you work with Dony, we want you to feel like family,” he said. “We believe in karma and in that vein, we want to help bring our clients success and keep as many people as possible safe from COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.”
Pham also said he sees the business arrangements the company strives for as a win-win.
“Our clients are everything and at Dony, we strive to conduct business fairly and honestly,” he said. “Our passion drives our ambition, and our expertise ensures that we produce products that meet our own high standards. Everything we do, we do to the best of our ability.
Those people that have used our products can attest to our ability, it’s on us to ensure that trust is not broken and reward those users, and our corporate partners, to continually deliver the highest quality products at a more than reasonable price. And that is exactly what we plan to continue to do."
Henry Pham
Dony Garment
+84 98 531 01 23
quanganh@dony.vn
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
DONY MASK: The Covid-19 Mask - Premium Cloth Face Mask Manufacturer (washable/reusable, FDA/CE/DGA)