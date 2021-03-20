VOICES Unite to Fight Human Trafficking
Online Conference with Powerful Human Rights Leaders March 24, 2021
You may choose to look the other way but you can never again say you did not know.”DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, March 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voices Against Trafficking(VAT) will host its international human rights forum on March 24, 2021, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm EDT (UTC-6pm) This event will stream Live via Facebook/VoicesAgainstTrafficking and YouTube. Also, go to VoicesAgainstTrafficking.com and click on the live link button. No registration is necessary.
— William Wilberforce
This is a unique opportunity to hear from some of the most important leaders in the fight to combat human trafficking, the world’s fastest growing multibillion-dollar criminal industry. This vast transnational criminal enterprise is the greatest exploitation of men, women and children in the world.
The Voices Against Trafficking(VAT) online forum will address the crisis of human trafficking that has reached epic proportions with no end in sight. Why? What is being done through law enforcement, legislation on the state and national level, and on the international front? Is there cooperation among other countries?
The powerful list of speakers will feature: Congressman Jim Costa(D-CA), Dr. Katrina Lantos Swett, PhD. /Lantos Foundation, Director Bill Woolf/Department of Justice(DOJ), Senior Director Ken Oliver/Texas Public Policy Foundation, Reggie Littlejohn /Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, Nancy Rivard/Airline Ambassadors, Deborah Sigmund/Innocents at Risk, Alma Tucker/International Hearts Network(Mexico), Kathy Hatem/Enough Is Enough, JeanAnne Roberts/Mrs. America D.C., Andi Buerger, JD /Voices Against Trafficking(Survivor and Founder), and the Hon. Blanquita Cullum, Moderator.
Voices Against Trafficking(VAT) speaks for those who cannot speak for themselves. Please join us to make their cries for help and rescue be heard around the world.
