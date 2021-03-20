Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 20 March 2021, 9 am EAT
Africa Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (4,158,923), deaths (109,444) and recoveries (3,667,946) by region:
Central (114,426 cases; 1,911 deaths; 100,654 recoveries): Burundi (2,563; 3; 1,155), Cameroon (38,988; 588; 34,887), CAR (5,075; 64; 4,938), Chad (4,380; 157; 3,864), Congo (9,564; 134; 7,898), DRC (27,356; 726; 24,361), Equatorial Guinea (6,666; 100; 6,121), Gabon (17,711; 106; 15,495), Sao Tome and Principe (2,123; 33; 1,935)
Eastern (455,106; 8,275; 342,619): Comoros (3,665; 146; 3,471), Djibouti (6,501; 63; 6,040), Eritrea (3,118; 7; 2,865), Ethiopia (183,863; 2,618; 145,687), Kenya (118,889; 1,954; 89,388), Madagascar (22,113; 340; 20,851), Mauritius (803; 10; 590), Rwanda (20,681; 287; 19,143), Seychelles (3,616; 16; 3,055), Somalia (9,925; 414; 4,420), South Sudan (9,809; 106; 8,215), Sudan (30,989; 1,959; 23,583), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (40,625; 334; 15,133)
Northern (1,222,852; 34,766; 1,073,689): Algeria (124,970; 3,053; 80,515), Egypt (194,127; 11,512; 149,256), Libya (150,341; 2,487; 137,073), Mauritania (17,570; 446; 16,863), Morocco (491,019; 8,755; 478,386), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (49; 7; 35), Tunisia (244,776; 8,506; 211,561)
Southern (1,884,338; 58,996; 1,768,714): Angola (21,642; 524; 20,065), Botswana (35,815; 458; 31,128), Eswatini (17,274; 664; 15,981), Lesotho (10,535; 309; 3,922), Malawi (33,174; 1,092; 27,847), Mozambique (65,799; 740; 52,391), Namibia (41,965; 486; 39,221), South Africa (1,535,423; 52,035; 1,461,196), Zambia (86,059; 1,178; 82,714), Zimbabwe (36,652; 1,510; 34,249)
Western (482,201; 5,496; 382,270): Benin (6,818; 90; 5,552), Burkina Faso (12,450; 145; 11,998), Cabo Verde (16,374; 159; 15,699), Côte d'Ivoire (39,434; 216; 36,152), Gambia (5,153; 162; 4,760), Ghana (89,008; 713; 84,952), Guinea (81,562; 108; 15,862), Guinea Bissau (3,536; 55; 2,824), Liberia (2,042; 85; 1,899), Mali (9,191; 367; 6,603), Niger (4,911; 185; 4,537), Nigeria (161,539; 2,027; 147,581), Senegal (37,541; 1,003; 33,931), Sierra Leone (3,947; 79; 2,789), Togo (8,695; 102; 7,131)