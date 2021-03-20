Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Highlights Nebraska’s Top-Five Ranking Vaccinating Those Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus

Gov. Ricketts (podium) speaks at this morning’s press conference.

Video from today’s briefing is available by clicking here.

LINCOLN – This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a press conference to update Nebraskans on the progress being made in the State’s coronavirus vaccination efforts. The Governor highlighted Nebraska’s work to provide the vaccine to residents who need it the most. The CDC ranks Nebraska #5 nationally for providing vaccine coverage in localities with the highest social vulnerability to the virus. Overall, the CDC ranks Nebraska #8 in doses administered per 100,000 residents (18+ population).

Nine local health departments have already begun to vaccinate Nebraskans in Phase 2A, which includes both residents age 50-64 and Nebraskans determined to be high-risk by area healthcare providers. Gov. Ricketts announced that the entire state will move to Phase 2A on March 22, 2021.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Incident Commander Angie Ling joined the Governor for this morning’s briefing. She detailed Nebraska’s incoming coronavirus vaccine allocations. She also overviewed the work being done by local health departments to vaccinate Nebraskans.

At today’s press conference, the Governor also proclaimed March 30, 2021 as “Doctor’s Day in Nebraska” to honor the state’s physicians for their great work caring for patients, especially in light of the challenges of the past year. Nebraska Medical Association President Dr. Michelle Walsh accepted the proclamation on behalf of doctors in Nebraska. She reinforced the tremendous work of the state’s physicians, and of the medical community as a whole, in helping to care for Nebraskans throughout the pandemic.

Additionally, Governor Ricketts announced this morning that the State of Nebraska is extending its income tax filing deadline to May 17, 2021. This aligns the state’s income tax filing deadline with the extended federal income tax filing date.

Gov. Ricketts: Coronavirus Vaccination

Please continue to practice our tools to slow the spread of the virus. If you have a cough or fever—or lose your sense of taste or smell—please stay home.

We’ve now administered over 690,000 vaccinations.

The CDC ranks Nebraska 5th in the country for providing vaccination coverage to highly vulnerable populations and #8 for vaccinations administered per 100,000 people (age 18+).

According to the New York Times, Nebraska is 10th in percent of the population that is fully vaccinated and 12th in our percentage of doses used at 82%.

Nebraska has vaccinated 71.75% of our population that’s 65 years of age and older.

These stats are really good news. They indicate that we’re targeting our vaccines in the right places.

Angie Ling: Coronavirus Vaccination

Our weekly first dose allocation is holding steady at 25,740 doses of Pfizer each week and 18,400 doses of Moderna.

For the past two weeks, we’ve received 2,200 doses of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine per week. We’re told the allocation of this vaccine will increase the week of March 29th.

This week, nine health jurisdictions moved into Phase 2A and started vaccinating Nebraskans age 50-64.

Starting on Monday, March 22nd, the entire state will move to Phase 2A. Some health districts will choose to proceed with this phase similar to how they managed Phase 1B and the 65+ age group. They may start with the oldest people in the group and then lower the age as they work through the phase.

Many local health departments are working to vaccinate the final groups of Phase 1B.

The State has coordinated and scheduled Johnson and Johnson vaccine allocations to go to Phase 1C groups the week of March 29th. Phase 1C includes Nebraskans in congregate living settings such as correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

The population of Nebraskans in the 50-64 age range is approximately 350,000. We’re already vaccinated about 90,000 of these residents, which is about 26%.

We’ll continue to lower the age eligibility for vaccination to ensure all of our vaccine schedules are full.

Anyone who wants to be vaccinated needs to go to vaccinate.ne.gov to sign up.

There’s no need to wait to sign up. Your turn may be here soon.

If you don’t have the ability to sign up online, please contact our call center. The number is 833-998-2275.

Video from this morning’s press conference is available by clicking here.