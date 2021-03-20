DOT News Release: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MARCH 13 – MARCH 19

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Right turn lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Saturday, March 20, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for pothole repairs.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway/Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, March 21, through Friday, March 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, March 21, through Friday, March 26, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent two-lane closures on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, March 21, through Friday, March 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Middle Street/Dillingham offramp (Exit 18B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, March 21, through Friday, March 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

7) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Nimitz Highway/O’Malley Boulevard onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Sunday, March 21, through Friday, March 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

8) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Waiawa Road overpass and the Pearl City Interchange on Saturday, March 20, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for medial work.

9) PEARL CITY

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kunia Interchange and Pearl City Interchange on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for pothole repairs.

10) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three to four lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Pearl City Interchange from 10 p.m. on Saturday night, March 20, through 4:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, March 21, for HECO installations of new steel poles and transfer lines. When the lines are being transferred traffic will be stopped for a few minutes in both directions.

11) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Moanalua Road onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway on Saturday, March 20, from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for HECO work.

12) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Paiwa Street underpass and Kaahumanu Street Overpass on Sunday, March 21, through Friday, March 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement marking.

13) SALT LAKE TO KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Halawa Interchange on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement marking.

14) WAIPAHU TO HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Paiwa Street overpass and Airport Viaduct on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for pothole patching.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway onramp at the Halawa Interchange on Wednesday, March 24, through Friday, March 26, from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., for work on the gore.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Monday, March 22, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the Likelike Highway underpass on Tuesday, March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for camera repairs.

3) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Kaneohe-bound Likelike Highway onramp from the H-3 Freeway on Monday, March 22, through Wednesday, March 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road repairs.

4) KANEOHE

Closure of the Likelike Highway offramp (Exit 9) from the H-3 Freeway in the southbound direction on Monday, March 22, through Wednesday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for pavement markings.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 930) in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work and pothole patching.

2) NANAKULI (NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Helelua Street and Nanakuli Avenue on Tuesday, March 23, through Thursday, March 25, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for loop detector installations, pavement marking and sign work.

3) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Waiawa Road overpass on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

4) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

5) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

6) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, March 21, through Friday, March 26, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 83) —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Likelike Highway onramp from Kahekili Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction on Monday night, March 22, through Wednesday morning, March 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road repairs.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the westbound direction between Laukahi Street and Waa Street on Sunday, March 14, through Friday, March 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Puahuula Place and Kuu Home Place on Tuesday, March 23, through Thursday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge repairs.

3) LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Pakelo Place and Aakahi Gulch on Thursday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

4) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kuleana Road and Puu Poni Street from 10 p.m. on Saturday night, March 20, through 4:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, March 21, for HECO installations of new steel poles and transfer lines.

5) PEARL CITY

Right lane closed on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waihona Street on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

6) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Salt Lake Boulevard on Sunday, March 21, through Friday, March 26, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

7) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Ford Island Boulevard and Salt Lake Boulevard on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 7 am. To 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

8) WAIPAHU

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the northbound direction between Waipahu Street and Lumiauau Street on Saturday, March 20, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-1 Freeway westbound onramp from Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the southbound direction on Thursday night, March 25, through Friday morning, March 26, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for delineator installations.

2) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Kahekili Highway on Monday night, March 22, through Wednesday morning, March 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road resurfacing. Motorists should use the Pali Highway or the H-3 Freeway as an alternate route.

3) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the southbound direction between the Wilson Tunnel and Kahekili Highway on Monday, March 22, through Wednesday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pavement striping.

4) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and Kahekili Highway on Monday, March 22, through Wednesday, March 24, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement striping.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between River Street and Sand Island Access Road on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for pothole patching.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Pacific Street and River Street on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and Lagoon Drive on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and Lagoon Drive on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

5) HONOLULU

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Richards Street and Awa Street on Monday night, March 22, through Friday morning, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

6) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Halekauwila Street and Richard Street on Monday night, March 22, through Friday morning, March 26, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

7) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway onramp from Nimitz Highway (Route 92) on Sunday night, March 21, through Friday morning, March 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure and left turn pocket closed on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Auloa Road on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscaping work and litter removal.

3) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Puiwa Road and Niolopa Place on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

4) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for pothole patching.

5) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for resurfacing work.

6) NUUANU

Middle and right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Niolopa Place and Country Club Road on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for restriping, curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

7) NUUANU

Left or right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Wylie Street and Coelho Way on Monday, March 15, through Thursday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

—ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Ala Moana Park Drive and Halekauwila Street on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for pothole patching.

— KAPOLEI PARKWAY —

1) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Kapolei Parkway in both directions between Renton Road and Kolowaka Drive on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the Leeward Bikeway project.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Roving lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Kapolei Parkway and the H-1 Freeway on Wednesday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

2) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Nimitz Highway on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work.

— FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT AVENUE —

1) KAPOLEI

Roving lane closure on the Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue in both directions between Kamokila Boulevard and Essex Street on Wednesday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

2) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on the Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Coral Sea Road on Monday, March 22, through Wednesday, March. 24. from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for street light repairs.

— ALA NAPUNANI STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Two right lane closures on Ala Napunani Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway overpass on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk repairs and catch bin installations.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Sunday, March 21, through Friday, March 26, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Rogers Boulevard on Sunday, March 21, through Friday, March 26, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent lane closure on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Lagoon Drive on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

— KAUA STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Lane closure on Kaua Street in both directions between Ala Mahamoe Street and Funston Road on Thursday night, March 25, through Friday morning, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday night, March 21, through Friday morning, March 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA

Lanes shifted on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Renton Road and Laulaunui Street on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.