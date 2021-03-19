Delaware Income Tax Deadlines Extended

The deadline for Delaware taxpayers to file and pay their 2020 personal income tax returns to both federal and state governments has been extended from April 15 to May 17. This extension does not apply to estimated tax payments made quarterly by individuals – those payments will still be due by April 30, 2021. Additionally, the deadline extension does not provide apply to corporate or fiduciary income tax returns.

Under Delaware law, the Director of the Division of Revenue has the ability to grant reasonable extensions of time for the payment of any tax or estimated tax when deemed appropriate. Considering the effects of the pandemic, Revenue Director Jennifer Noel has determined that it is appropriate to grant extensions similar to those recently granted by the Internal Revenue Service. Details are outlined in a new Tax Information Memorandum (TIM 2021-3) available on the agency website (https://revenue.delaware.gov).

As always, the Division of Revenue encourages taxpayers to file as soon as possible, once they have the necessary information required to do so. The payment deadline of May 17, 2021 will not be further extended, so taxpayers should note that penalties and interest on underpayments will be calculated from that date, even if you request additional time to file.

For more information, please call (302) 856-5358 or email DOR_PublicService@delaware.gov.