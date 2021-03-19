Construction Starts on $180M Transmission Line

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that construction began on the Empire State Line, a $180 million project to upgrade the energy transmission system serving Western New York with a new 345-kilovolt transmission line across 20 miles in Erie County and Niagara County. The project — announced in the Governor's 2021 State of the State address — is designed to increase transmission capacity and help deliver more renewable hydroelectric power throughout Western New York. The project will stimulate the local and regional economies by creating and supporting clean-energy construction jobs. Developed by NextEra Energy Transmission New York, Inc. this project puts New York on track to meet its goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which includes a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality.

"Building a clean, reliable transmission system for New York is a critically important part of combatting climate change and meeting our nation-leading clean energy goals," Governor Cuomo said. "The Empire State Line is an integral part of a new energy superhighway being built to move clean energy across the state more efficiently -— while also creating new jobs and opportunities for New Yorkers that will help to reinvigorate our local and statewide economies."

"As we focus on our economic recovery, we must confront the effects of climate change that threaten our communities," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "The state-of-the-art Empire State Transmission Line is an example of New York's commitment to boosting clean energy, creating jobs, reducing emissions and building a greener, more resilient future."

The Empire State Line will run from the Town of Royalton in Niagara County through the towns of Alden, Newstead, Lancaster, and Elma in Erie County. It will include a new 345-kV switchyard, the Dysinger Switchyard, in Niagara County; and a second, new switchyard, the East Stolle Switchyard, in Erie County. The project will relieve transmission congestion in Western New York and will allow for the integration of more renewable energy into the State's electric grid.

The New York State Public Service Commission approved a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need for the project at its January 21, 2021 meeting. Governor Cuomo unveiled the proposal as part of his plan to reimagine, rebuild, and renew New York in his 2021 State of the State, including a package of transmission projects across the state that will form New York's Green Energy Superhighway — 250 miles of planned investments that will create opportunities to maximize the use of renewable energy for parts of the state that rely heavily on fossil fuel plants. The Empire State Line is the final project within the 250 miles to commence construction and is expected to be complete and in service by June 2022.

Richard Allen, president of NEETNY, said, "We are thrilled to start construction on this important project, which plays a critical role in supporting the state's clean energy plans. NEETNY will continue to work with all interested stakeholders to make this project a reality."

The line will be carried by steel monopole structures, each 115 feet high, which are 40 feet higher on average and 15 feet narrower than traditional H-frame structures that carry long-distance electricity lines. Empire State Line construction activity is expected to employ between 120-150 workers, many sourced from local labor organizations.

Governor Cuomo's nation-leading climate agenda is the most aggressive climate and clean energy initiative in the nation, calling for an orderly and just transition to clean energy that creates jobs and continues fostering a green economy as New York State recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enshrined into law through the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, New York is on a path to achieving its mandated goal of a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality.

The transmission upgrade project also builds on New York's unprecedented ramp-up of clean energy including over $4 billion invested in 91 large-scale renewable projects across the state; the creation of more than 150,000 jobs in New York's clean energy sector; a commitment to develop 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035; and 1,800 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, New York will build on this progress and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050, while ensuring that at least 35 percent with a goal of 40 percent of the benefits of clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities and advancing progress towards the state's 2025 energy efficiency target of reducing on-site energy consumption by 185 trillion BTUs in end-use savings.

About NextEra Energy Transmission: NextEra Energy Transmission develops,finances, constructs, operates, and maintains transmission assets across the continent. NextEra Energy Transmission operates through its regional subsidiaries, including NEETNY, to integrate renewable energy and strengthen the electric grid. The company's subsidiaries were among the first non-incumbents to be awarded projects by system operators and utility commissions in California, New York, Texas, and Ontario. NextEra Energy Transmission's portfolio includes operating assets in California, New Hampshire and Texas, as well as numerous projects under development across the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.NextEraEnergyTransmission.com.