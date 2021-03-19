Notice of Funding Availability - Trash Free Shorelines

DOEE seeks eligible entities to propose projects that will protect and restore the District’s water bodies by capturing and removing litter from the shorelines of the Anacostia River and Washington Shipping Channel using non-permanent structural control devices and monitoring them for their effectiveness. Applicants will: identify and propose how to install a minimum of five new and innovative devices to capture litter along the shorelines of the Anacostia River and Washington Shipping Channel; propose how to collect data on the amount and types of litter captured by these new devices; develop a maintenance program for devices installed; and incorporate educational opportunities for local communities on the impacts of litter on our local waterways. The amount available for the project is approximately $60,000.

Beginning March 19, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available on the Department’s website. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from attachments section below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2108-WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is April 30, 2021, at 11:59 pm. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected] with a time stamp before the due date and time.

An informational webinar/conference call and opportunity for question and answers will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Please see meeting information below:

Webinar Attendee Link: https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=m19f15604e3ce950112107778938ad574 Meeting Number: 160 696 1627 Password: meeting

Call in only Call in number: 1-202-860-2110 Access number: 160 696 1627

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].