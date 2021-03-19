Consumer Alert: Be skeptical of professional licensing scams

Friday, March 19, 2021

Our office has received reports about scam phone calls and letters that may be going to health care professionals with various medical licenses. Scammers contact people with licenses and may claim that their license has been stolen and used in criminal activities that are being investigated by the FBI or other law enforcement agencies. Scammers will claim that the license will be suspended unless the person can pay a bond to have their license reinstated. Sometimes, these calls may be accompanied by letters on what appears to be legitimate letterhead and signed by phony licensing board representatives.

Here’s what to do if you get these calls or letters:

Don’t trust a call or letter from someone you don’t know. License information can often be easily found online, and scammers will use it to make it seem like they are legitimate authorities.

Never give out personal or financial information unless you’ve verified you are speaking to the right person.

If you want to determine whether a message is credible or if you’re concerned about changes to the status of your license, look up contact information for your licensing board independently and contact them directly.

If you think you or someone you know has been the victim of one of these fraudulent calls or letters, hang up and don’t respond. You should report the incident to your licensing board so they are aware of the fraudulent activity and report it to our Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.