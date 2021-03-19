Portwell Enriches Its APTNS 1U Network Appliance (with COMe) By Utilizing 10th Gen Intel® Core™/Xeon® W Processors

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and a Titanium member of Intel Partner Alliance (https://www.portwell.com), enriches its APTNS series of 1U 19” rackmount high-performance network appliances with COM Express architecture by utilizing the latest 10th Gen Intel Core/Xeon processor family (codenamed Comet Lake S). According to Neo Lo, project manager at American Portwell Technology, the new APTNS is designed to benefit a wide range of IoT applications based primarily in the Server and Data Center, Telecommunications, Next Generation Firewall (NGFW), Unified Threat Management (UTM), and Bandwidth Management WAN Optimization arenas among others.

American Portwell’s APTNS enriched features include: the flexible configuration of any PCIe cards—2x PCIe Gen 3 x8 cards (for up to 50 Gb/s network interface cards) and 1x PCIe Gen 3 x4 card; the flexible configuration of the COM Express CPU module—10th Generation Intel Core/Xeon Processor series (Comet Lake S), and a modularized design that allows easy new Gen upgrade ability; dual channel DDR4 2933MHz SO-DIMMs; redundant 400W power supply; easily hot-swappable fan; additional expansion slots—1x mini PCIe socket, 1x M.2 socket, 2x SATA ports—and easily accessible I/O—2x USB 3.0 ports, 1x RJ45 console port, 1x GbE port natively, up to 24x GbE ports with add-on cards, and 1x HDMI port.

Lo confirms the high flexibility of the PCIe cards allows a variety of systems configurations; there is no proprietary restriction on expansion cards; customers can easily upgrade to the next generation CPU for greater computing power; the redundant power supply units ensure stable power delivery; and the hot-swappable fan is easily available for repair in case of failure.

Remarkably Flexible for System Configurations
“We believe our customers will enjoy the adaptability of this enriched 1U Network COMe appliance," says Robert Feng, a senior product marketing director at American Portwell Technology. “It is remarkably flexible for system configurations, whether that's adding PCIe cards for various applications or utilizing different CPU specs for a wide range of computer power. With no proprietary restrictions, this appliance offers a greater ability to customize this product than ever before. This means that users can utilize this system for the exact application they want and enjoy a quick time-to-market for their network appliance, And the future-proofing of the COM Express design itself makes CPU upgrades a snap.

"What's more," Feng continues, "we designed the APTNS with the latest 10 Gen Intel Core/Xeon processor family, known as Intel Comet Lake S. So, customers can not only benefit from this outstanding combination of performance, flexibility and reliability,” Feng adds, “but also from the long product lifecycle support inherent in every Portwell product.”


About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and a Titanium member of the Intel Partner Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

Intel is a trademark of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.

About

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Fremont, California, American Portwell Technology, Inc. is an industrial PC company that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc. and is committed to high standards and engineering excellence. American Portwell's extensive product portfolio includes the manufacture of industrial embedded systems such as single-board computers, embedded computers, specialty computer platforms, rackmount computers, communication appliances, and human-machine interfaces. American Portwell provides both off-the-shelf and versatile custom solutions for applications in the medical equipment, factory automation, retail automation, semiconductor equipment, financial automation, artificial intelligence (AI), mission-critical and network security markets. Encouraged by American Portwell's compliance with such quality and environmental standards as ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TL 9000 and RoHS process, partnered companies have taken advantage of our customer-oriented and dedicated engineering resource to satisfy their need for superior mechanical chassis, computer board design and modification, and specific system configurations, testing and assembly.

About Portwell

