Seduction Cosmetic Center Introduces Exclusive Patient Portal
Patient consultant Camila introduces Seduction Cosmetic Center PortalMIAMI, FL, USA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient consultant Camila introduces Seduction Cosmetic Center Portal.
Seduction Cosmetic Center is proud to introduce Portal, its exclusive online patient tool, in a newly uploaded video. In the clip, patient consultant Camila offers an expert look at the clinic's portal offering, which promises a variety of helpful tools and other features.
"Once you're a Seduction Cosmetic Center patient, you'll have access to manage your account from the comfort of your home through your mobile device or computer," explains Camila.
Portal is introduced by the popular patient consultant in a video recently uploaded to the clinic's YouTube channel from its headquarters in Miami, Florida.
So, what does Portal offer? First and foremost, Portal reportedly allows greater ease of making payments and reviewing any outstanding amounts than ever before.
The clinic's newly unveiled online tool also provides an up-to-the-minute status of patients' surgery dates and a history of past procedures.
Further available are all necessary legal documents and details surrounding assigned doctors. Patients are also granted quick and easy access to their welcome packages, surgery clearance files, and more via the tool.
Other features of the exclusive portal include a useful addition that enables patients to calculate an accurate BMI. "Ultimately, our goal with Portal is that you avoid waiting times on calls and have access to your account 24/7," Camila goes on to explain in the clinic's recently uploaded video.
How Seduction Cosmetic Center Portal works
Once an individual becomes a patient of the famous Miami-based plastic surgery clinic, they're sent an email with a link to the portal, a username, and a temporary password. "Once you enter the patient portal, you'll be prompted to create your own password to access your account," Camila explains.
Patients will then see three boxes which they must check off, including Seduction Cosmetic Center's privacy policy. "Next, press continue to have access to the entire portal," adds the patient consultant.
From here, account holders are able to make payments by clicking on the pay button. A window will appear where users can see their surgery balance and choose the amount they wish to pay.
A number of payment methods are available. "Click to submit, and you're done," points out Camila, wrapping up Seduction Cosmetic Center's video explanation of the exclusive new tool.
Camila has also featured in a recent profile video on the clinic's YouTube channel in which she discusses how she's been able to incorporate knowledge from her career into helping others. "It's been amazing working here," she reveals, "and helping so many people from the United States and overseas to get the bodies of their dreams."
Seduction Cosmetic Center's channel on the wildly popular online video-sharing platform now boasts in excess of 100 uploads. The clinic also regularly posts clips and videos elsewhere online, including on Instagram, where its team has now cultivated a following of more than 130,000 individuals.
