The Other AI: Jason Wood Explains Importance of Audience Identification

Internationally recognized marketing expert Jason Wood is often recognized for his expertise in Audience Identification. He is always quick to point out, "While we appreciate and use the power of artificial intelligence, our specialty is real-time actionable intelligence about specific markets and targeted customers."
Jason Wood continues, “In a world of increasingly segmented markets, it is vital to target your marketing spend to prospects who are most likely to convert to paying customers. Big data is a wonderful tool, but only if you granularize it to your market needs.”
Digital marketing has brought the concept of audience identification to the forefront of discussions about branding and customer segmentation. Jason Wood has spent a lifetime developing the unique skills that allow him to instantly evaluate the product or service of any client, examine their current audience, and from this analysis deliver an actionable strategy to build that audience.
Jason Wood demands Achievement over Activity
As the CEO of Specificity, Inc, Jason demands his team deliver real and measurable results for clients seeking to build their target audience. One of his favorite observations is that, “There are no participation trophies in marketing. If your marketing is not delivering new customers, you are losing your existing ones.”
Special insights and extensive expertise in location-based targeting, search-based targeting, and domain targeting are what drives the team assembled by Jason Wood. These factors have generated unparalleled success in identifying the right message to the right target market to produce the desired results.
Jason Wood’s interest in being the best started as a championship diver in college. Building on his drive to excel, his career has led him to be number one in every sales position he has ever held. Moving into the executive ranks, he now focuses on developing a similar desire for excellence in his team. That focus in turn produces results that have clients applauding.
The Jason Wood Formula: To Get Results, Get Specific
Many marketing firms are happy to produce attractive materials and detailed campaigns. Jason Wood is quick to point out, however, that “It is the success of our clients that drives us. We look at each engagement as a chance to score a big win over the competitors of that client. We use our skills in audience identification to deliver that win by laser-targeting of every ad and every marketing message to the right prospects.
Device ID is one of the key assets leveraged by the Specificity team. As Jason Wood explains it, the smartphone is the most efficient ad delivery vehicle ever created. Once his firm is engaged, they develop plans to deploy ads in multiple channels, including social media ads, display ads, and in-app ads.
The end results speak for the success of this strategy. And, of course, if you ask Jason Wood, the results are all you should evaluate when choosing your marketing investment.
