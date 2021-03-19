African Gold Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing March 25, 2021

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing March 25, 2021, holders of the 41,400,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (including units sold upon full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option) may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “AGAC” and “AGAC.WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AGAC.U.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any industry, the Company intends to focus on a target with operations or prospective operations in the gold mining sector. The Company is led by Chairman Robert Hersov, Vice Chairman Brian Hinchcliffe, Chief Executive Officer Christopher Chadwick and Chief Financial Officer Cooper Morgenthau.

