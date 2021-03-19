Mark Kelly Discusses Seasonal Forecasting as Safety Marking Inc. is Gearing up for Their Busiest Season

Mark Kelly comments on seasonal forecasting while Safety Marking Inc. is getting ready for the pavement marking industry’s busiest season starting in April.

“Companies should remember and understand that seasonal forecasting has a level of uncertainty as no market can ever truly be 100 percent accurately predicted. However, seasonal forecasting is still an excellent tool to use to best prepare for a busy season,” explained Mark Kelly.

Safety Marking Inc. is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT and offers ten major services with offices in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York. Starting in 1973 as a small, family-owned striping business Safety Marking focuses on constant development and innovation to effectively serve the evolving customer base.

The nature of Safety Marking’s work involves working around the weather, which means that the company’s high season is April through December when the weather is mostly agreeable, allowing work to be done on highways and local roads. Safety in weather is always a priority for Safety Marking, therefore hydrating, eating for health, and being fit-for-duty are critical to a successful workday. "A rested and healthy workforce can never be taken for granted. It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure they are taking care of themselves so that we can live up to our Vision: to be the safest and most professional pavement marking company in the industry,” declares PJ Clyne, Director of Safety.

In construction, demand increases during the warmer months compared to the cooler months. Businesses must understand their seasonal demand and use seasonal forecasting to manage their workflow. Seasonal demand follows re-occurring annual events and reflects a cycle of predictable patterns dictated by the seasons. Patterns vary depending on the industry.

Being able to predict seasonal demand as a business will help optimize competitiveness. For organizations that are just starting to manage workflow through seasonal forecasting, a great place to begin to collect needed data is to look back at the sale’s history over the years. That way, business owners can see what times during the year reflect higher demand and even peaks in demand.

David Steffens, Operations Manager at Safety Marking in Bridgeport confirms “we use historical and time series data and seasonal patterns to provide a comprehensive view of future sales and success. Seasonal variation predictions can inform critical business decisions including staff hiring initiatives and inventory management.”

Identifying peaks in demand and busy seasons can help predict when a business needs to capitalize on demand to offset the leaner times. If a business is not taking advantage of peak demand, they remain vulnerable to downturns. Gearing up for seasonal demands can include making sure there is enough workforce and product availability to meet customers’ needs. The more accurate the prediction, the better the outcome.

Using seasonal demand to better forecast a busy season involves experience, time, and a great deal of data to reflect on from previous seasons. To accurately forecast seasonal demand, companies can start keeping track of which products and services they use the most during their times of high consumer demands. Another great strategy to better prepare for seasonal demand includes looking closer at a busy season and comparing peak demands to normal demands. A clean and simple way to organize this data is to keep seasonal demands and other factors separate from base demand measurements.

Safety Marking Inc. of Bridgeport is a family-owned business founded by Mark Kelly in 1973 to provide pavement marking services in Fairfield County, Connecticut. After almost five decades of service and growth, Safety Marking Inc. is now a nationally respected leader in pavement markings with offices in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York. The company's success is based on premium-quality service, innovation, continuous development, and philanthropic involvement with the community.

