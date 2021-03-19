BESLER Receives HFMA Peer Review Designation for Revenue Integrity Solutions

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) recently reviewed BESLER’s Revenue Integrity Solutions service suite using the Peer Review process. After undergoing the rigorous review, BESLER’s Revenue Integrity Solutions have been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.



BESLER’s suite of revenue integrity solutions including Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG) Validation, Transfer DRG Revenue Recovery and Indirect Medical Education (IME) Revenue Recovery ensures hospitals collect reimbursement they have rightfully earned while maintaining compliance.

“We’re very proud of the fact that our Revenue Integrity Solutions are so well regarded among our customers,” said Jonathan Besler, President and CEO of BESLER. “The results of HFMA’s thorough Peer Review process confirm the value that our clients see in this solution suite. Our Revenue Integrity Solutions ensure optimal post-bill revenue recovery yielding tangible results while placing minimal burdens on hospital staff.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have BESLER achieve their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value."

View the Key Findings Report for a summary of BESLER’s Revenue Integrity Solutions performance.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 64,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About BESLER

BESLER combines best-in-class healthcare finance expertise with proprietary technology to help hospitals recover more revenue. Our reimbursement and revenue integrity solutions have delivered more than $4 billion of additional revenue to hundreds of hospitals across the United States. We serve as advocates for hospitals, so that they, in turn, can better advance the health and well-being of their patients.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Karen Thomas

Healthcare Financial Management Association

(708) 492-3377

kthomas@hfma.org

Michael Passanante

BESLER

(732) 839-1221

mpassanante@besler.com