Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2020

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

                                   
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
TWELVE-MONTH REPORT
(In thousands)
                                   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                                   
      Three Months Ended
   Twelve Months Ended
      December 31
   December 31
      2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
                                   
Net Sales     $ 54,126     $ 55,266     $ 201,116     $ 197,177  
Cost of Sales       37,908       38,552       140,313       142,435  
Gross Profit     $ 16,218     $ 16,714     $ 60,803     $ 54,742  
Selling, General and Administrative Expense      10,999       11,971       44,155       45,672  
Goodwill Impairment Expense       15,397       -       15,397       -  
Operating Income (Loss)     $ (10,178 )   $ 4,743     $ 1,251     $ 9,070  
Interest Expense       (173 )     (19 )     (992 )     (827 )
Other Income (Expense)       339       (15 )     1,208       351  
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes    $ (10,012 )   $ 4,709     $ 1,467     $ 8,594  
Provision for Income Taxes      1,263       1,144       4,024       2,005  
Net Income (Loss)     $ (11,275 )   $ 3,565     $ (2,557 )   $ 6,589  
                                   
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic     ($9.43 )     $2.98       ($2.14 )     $5.51  
  Diluted     ($9.43 )     $2.98       ($2.14 )     $5.51  

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
             
    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31
    2020   2019
             
Net Income (Loss)   $ (2,557 )   $ 6,589  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:            
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment   3,419     (589 )
Change in Pension Liability   (2,730 )   (1,204 )
Comprehensive Income (Loss)   $ (1,868 )   $ 4,796  
             
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
             
    December 31   December 31
    2020   2019
             
Cash and Short-Term Investments   $ 22,943     $ 1,072  
Accounts Receivable   20,462     28,509  
Inventories   17,926     20,552  
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   3     47  
Other Current Assets   1,771     3,763  
Current Assets   $ 63,105     $ 53,943  
             
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment   46,570     47,406  
Right of Use Assets   2,448     1,421  
Other Assets   8,732     21,355  
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   83     769  
Total Assets   $ 120,938     $ 124,894  
             
Accounts Payable   $ 11,316     $ 10,534  
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt   2,115     6,208  
Current Lease Liabilities   519     485  
Other Current Liabilities   24,656     27,021  
Current Liabilities   $ 38,606     $ 44,248  
             
Long-Term Debt   18,440     15,334  
Long-Term Pension Liabilities   30,047     30,395  
Other Long-Term Liabilities   2,226     1,566  
Lease Liabilities   1,075     936  
Total Liabilities   $ 90,394     $ 92,479  
Shareholders' Investment   30,544     32,415  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment   $ 120,938     $ 124,894  

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
         
    December 31   December 31
    2020   2019
Book Value per Common Share   $ 25.54   $ 27.11
Total Shares Outstanding   1,195,747   1,195,866
Backlog   $ 61,563   $ 79,791

 

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
    Common
Stock		   Paid-in Surplus   Retained Earnings   Treasury Stock   Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		   Total
Balance, December 31, 2019   $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 68,484     $ (6,341 )   $ (40,944 )   $ 32,415  
Add (Deduct):                                
Net Income (Loss)           (2,557 )               (2,557 )
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax                       689     689  
Treasury Stock Acquisition                 (3 )         (3 )
Balance, December 31, 2020   $ 1,508   $ 9,708   $ 65,927     $ (6,344 )   $ (40,255 )   $ 30,544  


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
      Twelve Months
Ended
December 31,
2020
     Twelve Months
Ended
December 31,
2019
                 
Operating Activities:                
                 
Net Income (Loss)   $ (2,557 )   $ 6,589  
                 
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:                
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense     (3,078 )     (2,890 )
Bad Debt Expense     168       398  
Depreciation & Amortization     7,083       6,248  
Deferred Tax Expense     533       979  
Loss (Gain) on Sales of Equipment     5       (36 )
Goodwill Impairment Expense     15,397       -  
Interest on Lease Liability for Financing     (18 )     (17 )
Change in Assets and Liabilities                
Dec (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable     7,879       (1,100 )
Dec (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings     1,198       (985 )
Dec in Inventories     2,626       6,126  
Dec (Inc) in Prepayments     165       (644 )
Dec (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases     730       (816 )
(Inc) Dec in Other Assets     (450 )     52  
(Inc) in Deferred Taxes     (866 )     (382 )
Inc (Dec) in Accounts Payable     782       (642 )
Inc (Dec) in Accrued Expenses     5,138       (1,006 )
(Dec) in Advanced Billings     (1,241 )     (6,327 )
(Dec) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings     (6,262 )     8,223  
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating     296       1,189  
Inc in Lease Liability for Financing     487       770  
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating     (323 )     (374 )
Inc in Long Term Liabilities     660       206  
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   $ 28,352     $ 15,561  
                 
Investing Activities                
Intangibles     -       (118 )
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment     14       49  
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment     (7,253 )     (4,340 )
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities   $ (7,239 )   $ (4,409 )
                 
Financing Activities                
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing     (269 )     (147 )
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net     (4,150 )     (4,088 )
Proceeds (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt     2,230       (5,893 )
Treasury Stock Acquisitions     (3 )     (9 )
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities   $ (2,192 )   $ (10,137 )
                 
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes     2,950       (658 )
                 
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents   $ 21,871     $ 357  
                 
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year     1,072       715  
                 
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year   $ 22,943     $ 1,072  

 

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Revenue   2020     2019  
Domestic $41,909   $40,310  
Mueller BV $12,306   $15,043  
Eliminations ($89 ) ($87 )
Net Revenue $54,126   $55,266  

 

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Revenue   2020     2019  
Domestic $154,888   $144,500  
Mueller BV $47,213   $54,436  
Eliminations ($985 ) ($1,759 )
Net Revenue $201,116   $197,177  

 

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Net Income   2020     2019  
Domestic $3,959   $3,319  
Mueller BV ($15,189 ) $192  
Eliminations ($45 ) $54  
Net Income ($11,275 ) $3,565  

 

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Net Income   2020     2019  
Domestic $12,184   $7,412  
Mueller BV ($14,758 ) ($805 )
Eliminations $17   ($18 )
Net Income ($2,557 ) $6,589  
     

B. Please refer to the President’s letter in the 2020 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis including the $15.4 million impairment of goodwill related to the 2008 acquisition of Mueller BV.

C. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2020, were favorably affected by a $57,000 decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, were favorably affected by a $0.3 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $0.5 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $44,000 decrease in the LIFO reserve.

D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.12 for December, 2019 and 1.23 for December, 2020, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2020 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346
kjeffries@paulmueller.com | http://paulmueller.com


