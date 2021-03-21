Simon Peel Discusses a Lawsuit Regarding a Student Suspension for Not Following COVID Guidelines
Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems discussed a recent lawsuit regarding an NYU student suspended for breaking COVID-19 regulations.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the university experience as major educational institutions around the globe implement their own variations of COVID-19 regulations. Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems recently discussed a lawsuit regarding an NYU student suspension due to a failure to follow COVID-19 regulations.
"The NYU student filed a lawsuit stating she was unfairly suspended after taking a boat ride in which coronavirus rules were not followed," Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems said. "The boat ride took place on the Hudson River on Oct. 15, 2020."
Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems stated that the student argued she expected coronavirus regulations to be implemented ship wide. Once she was on the ship, she couldn't leave. She and her two friends were wearing masks and went to the upper level where the plaintiff states it's easy to social distance. Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems added that the student explained that she didn't know people weren't abiding by COVID-19 guidelines until she went to the lower level to access the bathroom. She stated they immediately asked if they could be let off the boat. This request was denied, as the boat was already in motion.
"The lawsuit states that the student was wearing her mask from when she left her apartment to when she returned, except during a few photos," Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems said.
Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems said the student explained that she and her two friends were able to easily social distance on the third floor of the boat.
"Unfortunately for this NYU student, a week after the boat ride, an anonymous person reported the student's attendance on the boat," Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems said. "This resulted in her suspension for the remainder of the fall semester and academic probation until Aug. 31, 2021. She will also be required to write a paper for the university.
Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems explained that court documents from NYU state that they do not find it plausible that the student would have been naive enough to attend a major event on a boat without knowing that some coronavirus regulations wouldn't be followed. However, the student claims she only agreed to go to the event because protocols were going to be followed. Also, the suit argues that NYU regulations state boat rides are allowed as long as they're run at 50 percent capacity.
"The student is currently asking for the court to overturn the sanctions against her and cover her attorney fees for this dilemma," Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems said. "However, NYU has stated that they expect to come out on top in court."
Simon Peel, formerly of Jitterbit, IBM, and Cast Iron Systems finished by stating that NYU has been extremely diligent about students following COVID-19 guidelines, so it's important for NYU students to think carefully before attending any kind of large gathering.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here