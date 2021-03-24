DevOps.com Webinar: Mastering Application Integration Challenges in Hybrid Cloud Environments
EINPresswire.com/ -- DevOps.com Webinar: Mastering Application Integration Challenges in Hybrid Cloud Environments
Webinar Details: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 1 p.m. ET
Many enterprises are adopting OpenShift in their journey to building and running containerized workloads in on-premise, cloud-based or hybrid environments. These initiatives leverage multiple application integration technologies, such as IBM MQ, Apache Kafka, or Tibco EMS.
But managing application integration in hybrid cloud environments introduces multiple challenges:
- Need a single point of control for multiple middleware
- Need to grant self-service and delegated authority to development teams
- Need to enable developers to test application message flows
- Need to address middleware upgrades & migrations
In this webinar, we’ll show you how Nastel Navigator can be used in the OpenShift environment to address these challenges:
- Automated discovery of middleware estate
- Simplified configuration management
- Full audit trail of changes (who, what, where, when)
- Secure, granular delegation of specific authorities to development and operations teams
- Full web-based command & control
SCOTT CORRIGAN, VP of Technology Services – Nastel Technologies, Inc.
As Vice President of Technology Services, Scott Corrigan manages Nastel’s technology-related activities in the field, including sales engineering and services delivery. In his role, Scott leads a worldwide team that supports customers, sales, and partners. With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, Scott has architected software solutions and managed deployments to enable a large number of corporate customers to succeed in their business objectives.
Please visit this page to register.
About Nastel:
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel Technologies provides IT organizations and business executives with the tools and insights they need to understand and manage their digital environments. Nastel is a privately held company headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Nastel is privately held and profitable since inception. Nastel solution includes products AutoPilot for proactive monitoring, XRay covering Decision Support and end-to-end transaction tracking, and Navigator (formerly known as AutoPilot on Demand) for multi-middleware management.
Laura Boccardo
