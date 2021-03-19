Cramer & Rauchegger, Inc Celebrate new Clients With Special “Welcome to the Family” Invitation

Retirement Planning experts Cramer & Rauchegger, Inc. understands it's a big decision to hire the firm and wants to show their appreciation for this trust.

MAITLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retirement plans are something that should, rightly, be taken very seriously. Florida-based Retirement & Estate Planning firm Cramer & Rauchegger, Inc. pride themselves in their ability and integrity in this important area. Over the last year or two, a number of new clients have come aboard trusting the firm with this important responsibility. In exciting news, to celebrate this decision Cramer & Rauchegger, Inc. have announced they are holding a special dinner to get to know each other better. This “Welcome to the Family Celebration” will be held at 5:30 PM at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Winter Park on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Clients who are invited are asked to check for a reservation and RSVP. Space is limited and reservations are on a first come, first served basis.“We are extremely excited about this special celebration,” commented Thomas Rauchegger, Co-Founder of Cramer & Rauchegger, Inc. “We consider our clients a part of the family so we'd love to take advantage of an opportunity like this to celebrate our relationship.”Cramer & Rauchegger, Inc. are also inviting the friends and family that introduced their clients to the firm. Once the RSVP is placed, a representative of the firm will call the person/couple that made the introduction to extend the invitation to them as well. This is a special social event with “Happy Hour” starting at 5:30 PM, and fun is expected to be had by all.The team at Cramer & Rauchegger, Inc. has over 45 years of experience helping make dream retirements a reality.For more information be sure to visit https://cramerandrauchegger.com ###The article and opinions in this publication are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. We suggest that you consult your accountant, tax, or legal advisor with regard to your individual situation.Securities offered through Kalos Capital, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC/MSRB., located at 11525 Park Woods Circle, Alpharetta GA, 30005, (678) 356-1100. Investment Advisory Services offered through Cramer and Rauchegger, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Cramer and Rauchegger, Inc. is not an affiliate or subsidiary of Kalos Capital, Inc.