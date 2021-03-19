AppSwarm Provides Update on its Current Video Conferencing, Last-Mile, and Blockchain Projects

/EIN News/ -- Tulsa, OK, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, provides updates on its current projects in the areas of video conferencing and supply-chain tracking.



Video Conferencing and Communications

As its core operations, the Company continues to expand out its SwarmConnect ( https://swarmconnect.io/signup ) video conferencing platform. The platform has seen growing subscriber interest, and in January we announced collaborations to provide video conferencing services to the financial industry.

SwarmConnect recently launched Live Streaming, which is compatible with any platform that supports RTMP streaming, including Facebook and YouTube Live.

The next phase of development is to deploy CRM tools, build out our customer service support team, and begin an online advertising campaign in early spring to launch our customer acquisition phase. We believe it key that we have the customer and technical support in place first, before engaging new customers on a larger scale.

5G Initiative: We also announced our 5G Initiative, in collaboration with Deep Sky Wireless, to integrate next-generation 5G/4G LTE broadband devices that will provide us future entry into such areas as home gaming and entertainment, healthcare, virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), and of course enterprise-level video conferencing. https://www.deepskywireless.com/products/5g/

Supply-Chain and Last-Mile Delivery

The Company recently announced it was appointed lead project developer for the OrderNow.ca ( https://ordernow.ca/ ) last-mile delivery service for restaurants and retailers. The company will also be providing ongoing technical support for the OrderNow platform and will look to expand its partnerships and contracts with other last-mile delivery service providers.



In addition, the company recently announced it had licensed its own cloud-based tracking enterprise monitoring platform for its supply-chain and transportation logistics division DeliverySwift.

In addition to last-mile applications, DeliverySwift will also look to expand its business into asset tracking and supply chain management solutions for industrial enterprise customers.

Blockchain Technology

While still in the developmental stage, the company plans to explore development and utilization of blockchain technology for both enterprise and consumer.

On the enterprise side, the company is exploring integrating blockchain into its asset tracking services, such as with IBM Sterling, which offers a full suite of supply-chain management solutions.

On the consumer side, the company is reviewing the deployment of a Wallet for ERC-20 tokens and developing mobile and web-based applications that utilize some of the more popular crypto-assets for in-app purchases, reward tokens, online tips, and micropayments.

To maintain its focus, the company plans to appoint a project manager to oversee each division in the coming weeks. This will be important for the company to focus on their specific project phases, while the company maintains its focus on compliance and new collaborations.



While still in the early stages of development, we feel these three technology projects, if managed and executed properly, could bring value for our shareholders.

