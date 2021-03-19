OnMi “Patch it On” Supplements Will Debut Next Week at ECRM’s ‘Healthy Living, Vitamins & Nutrition Program’

Patch Delivers 100 Percent Supplements, Zero Percent Fillers

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American consumers, who take daily dietary supplements, are getting more filler ingredients than the vitamins and minerals when they swallow a tablet or capsule.

A new company, however, with an innovative patch delivery, allows users to absorb vitamins and botanically sourced ingredients without manufacturing fillers.

“We are rolling out OnMi 'Patch it On' supplements that deliver vitamins and botanicals without sugar and potentially harmful filler ingredients,” said Ryan McFarlane, COO of OnMi, a Miami-based health and wellness company. “Our transdermal patch is an easy and effective way to get your daily essential vitamins.”

OnMi vitamin and plant-based patches will make their debut in America at next week’s ECRM’s “Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition Program.”

“We are excited that our representatives will meet with buyers from large and small retail chains at ECRM,” McFarlane said. “During the five-day event, retailers across the United States will learn about our brand and products.”

ECRM, an acronym for Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing, is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending the ECRM event will represent regional and national food, sports nutrition, drug, and mass health chains.

McFarlane said he hopes the retail buyers will be as excited as he is about OnMi’s revolutionary delivery system.

“Retailers know many people have trouble swallowing pills, tablets, and capsules,” he said. “Plus, consumers today are more concerned about what they put into their bodies. With conventional tablets and pills, consumers are ingesting ingredients that are used as a lubricant for the machines that make them.

“You are getting trace amounts of ingredients that build up in your body,” he said. “Many of these ingredients, such as silicon dioxide or microcrystalline cellulose, are potentially harmful to you.”

OnMi developed the below collection of patches to fit everyone’s needs::

Vitamin: This patch is an easy way to get your daily essential vitamins, with no fillers or sugar.

Crave-Less: This patch helps you say no to cravings with focus and energy.

Relax: This patch promotes relaxation and helps you manage everyday stress.

Energy: This power-up patch provides sustainable energy with a boost of antioxidants.

Healthy Weight: This patch supports healthy weight maintenance along with a balanced diet and exercise.

Hangover: Boost your body's ability to bounce back by replenishing essential vitamins plus guarana.

Sleep: This patch supports healthy sleep cycles and promotes quality rest.

OnMi’s supplements stand apart from conventional dietary supplements for two reasons:

The patch delivers 100 percent vitamins and botanicals versus other brands that sometimes contain 10 percent vitamins and 90 percent filler ingredients.

Transdermal patches allow the body to absorb the supplements without gastric-intestinal acids diluting the effectiveness of the ingredients, which commonly happens when you take capsules or tablets.

“This product is perfect for people who cannot and prefer not to take a pill,” McFarlane said. “We believe there is a new way to feel your best. Your skin is your largest organ protecting and supporting you daily, and our patches? They do the same.”

OnMi products, which only contain plant-based ingredients and vitamins, are also Non-GMO, Hypoallergenic, Paraben Free, Dye Free, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free, and Latex Free.

For more information, visit onmipatch.com.

