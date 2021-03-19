Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expands Power Management Technology Portfolio with Cornell Dubilier’s High Energy Storage, Pulse Discharge Capacitors

/EIN News/ -- LAFOX, Ill., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today it is now offering Cornell Dubilier’s new high-energy storage pulse capacitors.

Highly customizable, Cornell Dubilier’s pulse capacitors are designed to deliver large amounts of energy in short bursts, providing excellent high-energy storage for applications with high voltage charge/discharge cycles. These capacitors are available in either a dry epoxy or oil-impregnated construction and come in a variety of terminal options with a broad range of plastic or metal packaging.

With voltage ratings to 100 kV, peak discharge current ratings to 250 kA, these low inductance devices are designed for user-specified life. Cornell Dubilier offers unparalleled expertise in the design and manufacture of customized high energy storage and pulse discharge capacitors for life-saving medical devices, industrial lasers, research and development, and critical military applications.

“We are proud to work alongside Cornell Dubilier,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Pairing our design-in capabilities with its high-quality products and strong technical team, we can provide an ideal solution to our power management customers.”

Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

“These specialized capacitors are the next step towards providing optimal performance while meeting customers’ strict requirements,” said Jim Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of Cornell Dubilier. “Our partnership with Richardson Electronics expands our touch to the global customer base they are focused on.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

