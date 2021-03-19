Announcing The Stephen Odzer COVID Relief Fund
Stephen Odzer, entrepreneur and philanthropist has announced the launch of the Stephen Odzer COVID Relief Fund.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stephen Odzer COVID Relief Fund is a non-profit organization with the goal of raising funds to donate masks to those in need of them.
Stephen Odzer has seen the damage that this pandemic has caused globally and has decided to start the Stephen Odzer COVID Relief Fund in an effort to reduce the harm done by the disease to his community and the surrounding area.
The Stephen Odzer COVID Relief Fund group has based its efforts on research programs performed by The John Hopkins Medical Group which have shown that wearing masks can reduce the number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases. The studies were performed using the current strain of Wuhan, China-derived Coronavirus as well as a number of analog viruses such as those known to cause the common cold and the flu. The Stephen Odzer COVID Relief Fund has reviewed this research thoroughly and is convinced that wearing a mask, especially when in close proximity to others, is an effective way to slow the spread of Coronavirus-generated COVID-19.
The Stephen Odzer COVID Relief Fund makes masks and other protective equipment available to anyone who needs them. Anyone can receive a mask from the Stephen Odzer COVID Relief Fund by applying to the Stephen Odzer COVID Relief Fund website. It is a gofundme.com site that will be live before the end of the year.
While this may be Stephen Odzer’s first foray into the realm of health-related charitable work, it is far from his first efforts at philanthropy. Last year, Stephen Odzer announced the launch of the Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program to help students achieve their dream of going to college. The scholarship was made available to students who have been accepted to any American College and who submit a 500-word essay answering the question, “What is the biggest issue facing our modern society.”
The program was completed in 2020 and is being renewed for the 2021 academic year. Students who wish to apply must submit all required forms by June 30, 2021. The winners of the scholarship will be announced on July 30, 2021. Students interested in applying can learn more information about The Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program by visiting the site: https://www.stephenodzerscholarship.com/.
Stephen Odzer will be watching the results of his COVID Relief Fund throughout 2021. Further efforts to benefit those in need of medical supplies, medicine, or other forms of aid will be based upon the success of the Stephen Odzer COVID Relief Fund.
