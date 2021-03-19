Wolf Administration Celebrates New CANPACK Facility in Lackawanna County

Harrisburg, PA — Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin joined local stakeholders and representatives from CANPACK at a “topping-out” ceremony for the company’s new manufacturing facility in Lackawanna County.

CANPACK is a subsidiary of Giorgio Global Holdings based in Krakow, Poland. This is CANPACK’s first facility in the United States and will serve as CANPACK’s U.S. headquarters.

“We are honored to take part in today’s ceremony with CANPACK and to celebrate a historic investment into the region—all accomplished in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sec. Davin. “This project brings new opportunities to Lackawanna County through the productive use of a brownfield site and the community as a whole at a critical time in pandemic recovery.”

Last July, Governor Tom Wolf announced that CANPACK received a proposal from the Governor’s Action Team for $6 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project (RACP) funding to redevelop a former brownfield, establishing an aluminum can manufacturing facility and North American Center of Excellence, creating more than 400 new, good-paying jobs for Pennsylvanians.

CANPACK is a leading international manufacturer of aluminum and metal cans and bottles for the food and chemical industries. The company purchased and demolished a vacant 1,024,000 sq. ft. facility on 102 acres in Olyphant Borough to enter the North American market and establish its headquarters and manufacturing facility. The project included the construction of a 908,000 sq. ft. facility, extensive site development, machinery and equipment, and job training.

For more information about the Governor's Action Team or Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

