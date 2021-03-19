Nash Habib Examines Tips for Managing Towing Sales in 2021

Nash Habib provides a handful of beneficial tips that may help ensure that you get the practical help needed to manage your sales.

Nash Habib is a towing expert with years of experience in the field and someone who fully understands the difficulties this career field may trigger. For instance, he recently discussed the challenges of Covid-19 and how careful planning can overcome them in 2021. He provided a handful of beneficial tips that may help ensure that you get the practical help needed to manage your sales.Pay Attention to Covid, Nash Habib SaysFirst of all, Nash Habib suggests understanding how Covid-19 changes will impact your business's ebb and flow. Pay attention to shutdowns and reopenings throughout the year – these will come and go as more cases develop. When companies open up again, Nash Habib knows that people will find themselves rushing out to visit them, potentially increasing the number of tows available for your needs.Therefore, Nash Habib suggests putting up more of a skeleton crew when Covid-19 shutdowns occur but keeping some individuals on call. Place those on call on unemployment to make sure that they don't suffer too much financially. Doing so will help decrease the risk of struggles and keep your towing business pushed forward in the right direction, Nash Habib says.Adapt to Weather Changes, Nash Habib SuggestsSo far, 2021 has been a strange year for weather, Nash Habib says. Some areas that don't get a lot of snow – like the southern parts of the country – have been hit hard. Likewise, some northern districts haven't been hit nearly as hard. Therefore, Nash Habib suggests it is essential to pay attention to weather elements to ensure that you don't get caught in a frustrating situation.For example, the winter of 2021 may be a strange transition period, Nash Habib warns, as more and more people get vaccinated and start getting out in the community. You may find that you end up with more towing jobs because people feel safer getting back to their life and doing things that they enjoy. The same could be true in summer because people may be driven to get outside when it warms up.Know Your Coverage Areas, Nash Habib UrgesLastly, Nash Habib suggests going over your coverage areas in your city and planning them out in a way that makes sense for you. There may be overlaps with other towing businesses, and this is unavoidable, Nash Habib says. However, you can also expand your range if you feel constricted.For example, Nash Habib suggests attempting to find areas where you haven't worked before and expanding your staff to people who know these areas. Doing so will help to make it simpler for you to focus on your success and avoid the kind of low-key stagnation that may affect many towing companies in 2021.