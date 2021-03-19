Donald Dirren Exposes Buy & Hold Myths
Financial analyst, Donald Dirren suggests you consider two popular myths before you go with the Buy & Hold investment strategy.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All investors are aware that there is an optimum holding period. This is a mathematically based value and cannot be disputed since it relies on the cost of the transaction, as well as the volatility of the market. With buy & hold there are no transactions for an extended period.
Buy & Hold means that your stock is purchased and is held for an extended period of time. This period of time ignores all rises and falls in the market. The idea behind Buy & Hold and hold is that no matter what rises or falls during the course of the stocks life, you still come out on top due to the hold time. It is mathematically untrue that any transaction-less strategy will work.
When it comes to managing your money, it's important to be both offensive and defensive. Buy & Hold does not have any defense. It is completely offense oriented, and has no risk. Properly managing risk is why you rely on your financial advisor. A financial advisor like Donald Dirren will have a clear view of the market and be able to tell you how to invest wisely. Though Buy & Hold is a common strategy it doesn't mean that it works for every situation. Having a professional sit down with you and look at what your goals are is imperative before deciding to go with a completely passive strategy like Buy & Hold.
Don Dirren has been a licensed financial advisor in the state of Arizona for over 30 years. Currently, he is one of the top Safe Money Specialists with Bergen Financial Group. His focus there is retirement planning and educating Arizona residents about their money. His goal is to assist them in protecting, preserving and passing on wealth to their loved ones. He is an alumnus of Arizona State University and has owned and operated two independent brokerage firms during his career. As a result, he is a well-known fixture in Arizona.
Donald Dirren educates clients about their wealth, so they have a firm understanding of what they're doing. He is able to interject his own life experiences, as well as what he's learned from his clients for the past three decades.
Another myth when it comes to investing is the "too late idea". Donald Dirren firmly believes that many retirees believe it's too late to start an income plan. He is well-versed in helping retirees develop an income plan even if they have been retired for years.
His courses focus on investment strategies as well as long-term care with life insurance. Donald Dirren is of the mind that there are some different things that retirees need to do when it comes to investing. Time is of the essence. It's not like you have you're just joined the workforce. However, there is a room for risk planning with retirement.
